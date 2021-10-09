France-Spain: at what time and on which channel to follow the final of the League of Nations?

A final in clear and direct. Stunning winners of Belgium (3-2), Thursday in Turin, the Blues advance refreshed before the final of the League of Nations against Spain, in Milan, Sunday, October 10 (at 8:45 p.m., live commented on LCI. Fr). Groggy out of the Euro, where they were eliminated in the round of 16, Didier Deschamps’ men have the opportunity to get off on the right foot by hooking up a new title, just over a year before the Coupe du world in Qatar.

To succeed Portugal, the first winner of the League of Nations in 2019, the France team will have to get rid of Spain, which ended the invincibility of Italy (2-1), European champion in title, in semi-finals. France-Spain may well be a classic, the two nations have lost the habit of meeting in recent years. During their previous confrontation, in March 2017 at the Stade de France, the Blues had discovered the VAR at their expense, losing 2-0 in front of their audience.