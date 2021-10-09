France – Spain – Bleus – Hernandez, Griezmann, Benzema: How Spain built this France team

Whatever happens on Sunday, a Frenchman will win the League of Nations. A certainty that works the other way around, since a Spaniard is guaranteed to lift the trophy. Two men indeed have dual nationality: Aymeric Laporte, the central defender of La Roja. And Théo Hernandez, left piston of the Blues. Two men who perfectly symbolize the intertwining of the two selections and the porous borders between them.
The Hernandez brothers, Aymeric Laporte and even Antoine Griezmann, four players who have never defended the colors of French clubs, could all have, at one point or another in their careers, put on each of the two tunics. This Sunday, Spain could have formed three quarters of its defensive line with players born in France. Only Laporte yielded to the sirens of La Roja after, however, summons to Clairefontaine. The Hernandez brothers hesitated for a long time.
Griezmann, Laporte: France shuns them, Spain welcomes them
Arguments taken up by Laporte, failed in particular by the OM training center, when making his choice official: “What Spain had given me throughout my career and not just now has nothing to do with France. “ Spain also has “all given“to Antoine Griezmann. He too, turned away by a dozen French training centers, ended up finding his happiness in the Basque Country, at Real Sociedad.
I think in French, but when I get angry, it’s more in Spanish
In this same interview, the world champion assumed his double culture: “I think in French, but when I get angry, it’s more in Spanish“Born in Marseille, the Hernandez brothers joined Spain at a very young age (4 years for Lucas, 3 years for Théo).”I speak better Spanish than French, admitted the eldest child without difficulty during his first press conference at Clairefontaine in March 2018. I have a bit of an accent as you can see. All of this is true, but that does not prevent my country from being France and that it is a source of pride for me to defend the Blue jersey.“Their culture is Spanish-speaking and it is not surprising to have seen the two brothers singing the same Mexican standard during their hazing in selection: the Bamba.
Benzema’s refuge
In the field, it is also not uncommon on the French side to hear “Vamos!“during the celebrations. This was the case against Belgium by Karim Benzema, who has also defended the colors of a Spanish club for 12 years. Just like Raphaël Varane, eminent member of Real Madrid for 10 years before joining Manchester United this summer. Spain made them the world references that they are today. Venerated on the other side of the Pyrenees, KB9 (read KB nueve and not KB neuf…) has never enjoyed the same popularity rating in France and he found refuge there, like Franck Ribéry in Germany before him, while his selection shunned him for six years. “That this player does not participate in the Euro, it is a crime“, could one read in Marca before Deschamps recalled it last May.
Suffice to say that the France team has never been so Hispanophile. While the 1998 generation (Zidane, Deschamps, Thuram) was formatted by the demands of Italian football, while the next (Henry, Vieira, Pirès, Wiltord, Gallas) appeared on the lawns of the Premier League, c he is now Spain which has built a large part of the Bleus de Deschamps. But everyone has clear ideas: “If we lose, Koke will put me up every day. I would like to be the one who sleeps a little on Monday“, Griezmann recalled with a smile on Friday. In other words, no question of doing favors. They love Spain, they will love to beat it this Sunday.
