France-Spain: on which channel to watch the Nations League final?

By Graziella L. Posted October 9, 2021 3:16 PM

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, the French team faces the Spaniards in the Nations League final. The match can be watched on television on M6, from 8:45 p.m.

On which channel to watch France-Spain ? Excellent question, as the final shock of the League of Nations fast approaching. The match is scheduled this Sunday 10 October 2021 from 8:45 p.m., at San Siro stadium in Milan in Italy. Unlike the other matches, the meeting is to be followed on M6.

After the victory of the France team against the Belgians, 3 goals to 2, during a frenzied match, the Blues will face theSpain in the Nations League final. This is the opportunity for them to bring home a new title, after their premature defeat at the Euro. This final should be a beautiful show, against the Spanish team which eliminated the reigning European champions from the competition.





Adrien rabiot, tested positive for Covid-19, has been placed in solitary confinement and will not take part in the Nations League final. The player cannot be replaced by another, apart from the initial list and coach Didier Deschamps cannottherefore had to rely only on a group of 21 players. Aurélien Tchouaméni therefore seems the person most able to take his place, having already replaced him for the last quarter of an hour of the match against the Belgians.

The sacred team will be able to brandish a 7.5 kg and 71 cm high trophy and win an endowment of € 6 million.