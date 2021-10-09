France team: Karim Benzema unconditional fan of Kylian Mbappé

Karim Benzema (33 years old, 91 caps) happily returned to the France team this year. He had another pleasure: that of evolving alongside Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, 50 caps) in selection, “A young boy with many qualities”. “Mbappé is a phenomenon given his football and his age. He is very good, and he is a very good boy ”, Benzema said in an interview with Ace Saturday.
He pursues : “I really like playing with him, and also with Griezmann, who moves well in small spaces. It’s going well when we play with the France team. I love to play with them. “ In this interview, Benzema also mentions the Ballon d’Or, of which he is one of the 30 named: “Since I was little, I have dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or, it is the dream of every footballer. “
“It’s true that the most important thing is always the team, but when you help your team win, when you make great matches and when you score a lot of goals, the next step is to have the Ballon d’Or at the mind, develops KB9. Of course, I’m going to do my best and I’m going to work hard to have this great trophy, to hopefully win it someday, and to fulfill this dream that I have had since I was a child. “ The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on November 29.