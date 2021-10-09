France team: Karim Benzema unconditional fan of Kylian Mbappé

“It’s true that the most important thing is always the team, but when you help your team win, when you make great matches and when you score a lot of goals, the next step is to have the Ballon d’Or at the mind, develops KB9. Of course, I’m going to do my best and I’m going to work hard to have this great trophy, to hopefully win it someday, and to fulfill this dream that I have had since I was a child. “ The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on November 29.