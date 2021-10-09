France team – Le Ballon d’Or, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, the Nations League: Karim Benzema speaks

Karim Benzema is a happy man. How could it be otherwise? The Real Madrid striker has had a fabulous start to the season with 10 goals and 7 assists… in 10 matches. And his last two outings for the French team, a selection he found last June, went rather well against Finland and especially Belgium on Thursday. What to tell his current pleasure to AS to whom the former Lyonnais gave an interview.

Since this is the most recent news, it was on Thursday France-Belgium that Benzema was launched. Led 2-0 and dominated at the break, the Blues managed to overthrow their best enemy with a goal from Madrid, but also a penalty left to Kylian Mbappé. “The game was certainly one of the most exciting of the year, judge Benzema. There were twists and turns and it all happened at the end. “

Mbappé and Griezmann? “I like to play with them”

Now it is Spain which stands in front of the France team (Sunday, 9 p.m.). A team that Benzema obviously knows well. “Spain are a very young team, but with a lot of talent and I hope we will see a good game, that it will be played and that will make people happy.“, continues a Benzema decidedly obsessed with the pleasure given to the supporters. Something that he has succeeded to perfection for years at Real Madrid, where he is the leader of the locker room but also the technical leader on the pitch.





In blue, Benzema must share this status. First, because he has not even returned for six months in the France team. Second, because with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé, he has two very talented partners. So much so that Didier Deschamps is doing everything to put them in the best possible conditions. “Mbappé is a phenomenon. I really like playing with him, and also with Griezmann, who moves well in small spaces, ensures the number 9 of Real. I have a good time when we play with the France team. I like to play with them. “

The Euro went badly with these two and it is undoubtedly against Switzerland that his record for the Ballon d’Or took lead in the wing. Obviously in the list of 30 nominated by France Football, Benzema reaffirmed his ambition, the one that has occupied his mind for a very, very long time: “Since I was little, I have dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or, it is the dream of all footballers. Of course, the most important is the collective but when you help your team to win, that you are decisive by scoring a lot of goals, you have to think of the Ballon d’Or. Of course, I’m going to do whatever I can and I’m going to work as hard as I can to get this great trophy, to hopefully win it someday, and fulfill this dream that I’ve had since I was a kid. “

