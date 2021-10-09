France will “relaunch the fight for universal abolition”, announces Emmanuel Macron

The President of the Republic, who celebrated this Saturday the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France, wants to organize a “meeting at the highest level” to “convince” the leaders of the countries still applying it.

Emmanuel Macron announced this Saturday, October 9 that France would “relaunch the fight for universal abolition“Of the death penalty by organizing a”meeting at the highest level” for “to convince” the leaders countries applying it more “the urgency to abolish it“. The Head of State made this statement in a speech at the Pantheon to mark the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France.

He indicated that as part of the French presidency of the European Union, in the first half of 2022, France would organize “in Paris with the NGO Together Against the Death Penalty, a meeting at the highest level bringing together civil societies from States still applying the death penalty or a moratorium in order to convince their leaders of the importance and urgency of the ‘abolish“.

Read alsoDeath penalty: the long road to abolition

Before him, Robert Badinter, the former Minister of Justice who had voted for the abolition in 1981, affirmed his “absolute conviction: the death penalty is doomed to disappear in the world because it is a shame for humanity“. “She doesn’t defend society, she dishonors it», He added in a firm voice under the dome of the Pantheon. “Long live universal abolition!», He concluded.

To see also – “The death penalty is a shame for humanity”, denounces Robert Badinter





“483 state murders»In the world in 2020

Emmanuel Macron recalled that, in 1981, France had been “the 35th state to abolish the death penalty“. “106 states have so far taken this route while 50 others respect a de jure or de facto moratorium on executions», He clarified. But he lamented that “483, a number certainly underestimated, executions“Were perpetrated around the world in 2020.”483 state murders administered by 33 political regimes which for the most part have in common a shared taste for despotism, the rejection of the universality of human rights“, He estimated, while the death penalty is in force in China, the United States or India.

At the end of the speech, Emmanuel Macron and Robert Badinter visited the exhibition “A capital fight»Which traces the history of the political struggle for the abolition of the death penalty in France, from the 18th century to the present day.

Read alsoDeath penalty: how Patrick Henry escaped it only five years before its abolition

Among the some 200 guests who took place under the dome of the Pantheon, were Prime Minister Jean Castex, Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti, Presidents of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and of the Senate Gérard Larcher, but also former collaborators and ministers of François Mitterrand such as Pierre Joxe, Hubert Védrine and Jean-Louis Bianco. Members of the Badinter family were also present.

The bill on the abolition of the death penalty was adopted by the National Assembly on September 18, 1981, four months after the election of François Mitterrand to the Élysée, then on September 30 by the senators. The scrapping of the guillotine was enacted on October 9, 1981.

To see also – “You have not lost any of your ambition”, declares Emmanuel Macron to Robert Badinter