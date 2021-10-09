From Nikos Aliagas to Jean-Pierre Foucault, TV stars cry Étienne Mougeotte

TWEETS REVIEW – “What a sadness!”, “It’s a huge loss for our profession”, can we read on social networks after the disappearance of the former boss of Figaro and TF1 at the age of 81 on Thursday.

He was a mentor to many. Étienne Mougeotte, former boss of Europe 1 and of Figaro, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the age of 81. Since the announcement of his death, tributes have multiplied on social networks. Especially from the stars and ex-figures of TF1, a channel he directed for twenty years and of which he had participated, with Patrick Le Lay, in the privatization in 1987.

“How much does it cost?”, “Star Academy”, “Without a doubt” or even “Sacred evening”, it’s him. So the hosts who carried these mythical programs are numerous to share their sadness on Twitter. Among them, Jean-Pierre Foucault, Jean-Pierre Pernaut, Arthur, Julien Courbet, Jean-Luc Reichmann, Nikos Aliagas, Cécile de Ménibus, from the “Cauet Method”. Jean-Marc Morandini, who recalls having been “fired“By the man, believes that it was”the biggest boss in the chain’s history“. “He watched everything, knew all the programs and had a real opinion! In short, a man of extraordinary programs!», Writes the latter.

The departure of Etienne Mougeotte upsets me. We had known each other since the end of the 60s in @ Europe1 ..then @ Tele7.. and finally @ TF1 . With P.le Lay we owe him the immediate success of the channel! Rigorous, inventive, programs and info. Demanding boss and friend. Thank you Etienne. – Jean-Pierre Foucault (@Foucault_JP) October 7, 2021

Immense sadness to learn of the death of Etienne Mougeotte. With Patrick le Lay, he did TF1. Huge TV professional, journalist at heart, passionate about life… With all the others, I owe him everything. #EtienneMougeotte pic.twitter.com/LCyj43GX2z – Jean-Pierre Pernaut (@pernautjp) October 7, 2021

I learn of the death of Etienne Mougeotte. My boss for 20 years on tf1. A very, very tall television man. He worked on instinct and to lead tf1 very high. Without a doubt it is him. Good bye, sir #tiennemotor – Julien Courbet (@courbet_julien) October 7, 2021

I learn with great sadness the disappearance of Etienne #motor .

With Etienne’s death, television loses one of its biggest bosses.

It was he and he alone who trusted me more than 20 years ago, and that I will never forget

Thank you Etienne @ TF1 pic.twitter.com/pdlSxFbhnq – Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) October 7, 2021

I have just learned of the disappearance of Etienne Mougeotte and obviously I feel immense sadness. Etienne is the man who put me on the air on @ tf1 20 years ago almost to the day, the man who … https://t.co/AK2Ane3oX1 – Nikos Aliagas (@nikosaliagas) October 7, 2021

Even if he is the one who fired me from TF1, I always thought that Etienne Mougeotte was the biggest boss in the history of the channel. He watched everything, knew all the programs and had a real opinion! In short, a man of extraordinary programs! # tf1 #death #story pic.twitter.com/nOGaeOy6mu – Jean Marc Morandini (@morandiniblog) October 7, 2021

I am deeply sad to have lost my mentor. #EtienneMougeotte was a visionary, elegant and inspiring. I owe him for giving me my chance, for supporting me, encouraging me. It is a huge loss for our profession. A rare talent has died out. pic.twitter.com/K7SK7x3zV8

– Cécile de Ménibus (@ cecile2menibus) October 7, 2021

Véronique Genest thanks «the one without whom the pilot of Julie lescaut would have stayed in a closet“. Among the other series that Etienne Mougeotte has launched, we count A great family, Dolmen or Zodiac.

How sad! Etienne Mougeotte is gone.

A big thank you to the one without whom Julie Lescaut’s pilot would have remained in a closet.

I loved our regular breakfasts at TF1 and listening to my wishes. Blessed time!

RIP Dear Etienne#Medot – Véronique Genest (@veroniquegenest) October 7, 2021

Gilles Pélisson, current CEO of TF1, would like to point out that with Patrick Le Lay, “he reinvented television and embodied the unparalleled success of TF1“.

Etienne Mougeotte was an extraordinary media man. With Patrick Le Lay, he reinvented television and embodied the unparalleled success of TF1. I have a deep respect for him and for what he has built.

(1/2) – Gilles Pélisson (@gillespelisson) October 7, 2021

Former competitors, such as Nicolas de Tavernost, CEO of the M6 ​​group, pay tribute to him. “When the competition has such talent, you learn quickly and well, sometimes at your expense. It was an honor and a privilege to be in front of a professional of his quality», Writes also Christopher Baldelli, current leader of Public Senate and ex-France 2.

Etienne MOUGEOTTE was the exemplary figure of the chain boss. A remarkable professional, he has always maintained friendly relations with his colleagues. Thank you for teaching us so much. – Nicolas de Tavernost (@ndetavernost) October 7, 2021

I had the chance to learn my skills as a media boss by directing France 2 against Etienne Mougeotte’s TF1. When the competition has such talent, you learn quickly and well, sometimes at your expense. It was an honor and a privilege to be in front of a professional of his quality. – Christopher Baldelli (@ChBaldelli) October 7, 2021

Other stars of the small screen who have crossed his path like Marc-Olivier Fogiel, Christine Kelly, Stéphane Bern and Philippe Labro salute his memory. Pascal Praud devoted his editorial to him on CNews Thursday evening. “This is what we usually call a great pro, a complete audiovisual professional. Before all this, Étienne Mougeotte was a journalist, a great journalist“, Expressed the host of” L’Heure des pros “

Etienne Mougeotte taught me so much … – Marc-Olivier FOGIEL (@FogielMarcO) October 7, 2021

Etienne Mougeotte was a big boss for me. Before everyone else, he dared to look only at my skills, and put me on the air at LCI, Ushuaia TV, morning news on TF1, at the time when it was not done.

Thoughts of his family.

Very moved. #motor – Christine KELLY (@christine_kelly) October 7, 2021

Deep sadness and emotion at the announcement of the disappearance of Etienne Mougeotte who, on the 1st, believed in me and put me on the air @ TF1 thirty years ago. “You don’t look like anyone but you have an identifiable universe” he told me. I owe him so much. Thoughts of his family. – Stéphane Bern (@bernstephane) October 7, 2021

Etienne Mougeotte / he will have directed Europe 1. The JduD Tele 7Jours, Le Figaro, Radio Classique and TF1 with experience, flair, authority, cult of friendship, shaping generations of journalists. Friendly and brotherly tribute. – Philippe Labro (@philippelabro) October 7, 2021

Finally, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot describes a “passionate journalist, who directed the major media, and marked the French media landscape for 50 years“.

I am very sad to learn of the death of Etienne Mougeotte. This passionate journalist, who directed the major media, marked the French media landscape for 50 years. – Roselyne Bachelot (@R_Bachelot) October 7, 2021

