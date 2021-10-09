From Nikos Aliagas to Jean-Pierre Foucault, TV stars cry Étienne Mougeotte

TWEETS REVIEW – “What a sadness!”, “It’s a huge loss for our profession”, can we read on social networks after the disappearance of the former boss of Figaro and TF1 at the age of 81 on Thursday.
He was a mentor to many. Étienne Mougeotte, former boss of Europe 1 and of Figaro, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the age of 81. Since the announcement of his death, tributes have multiplied on social networks. Especially from the stars and ex-figures of TF1, a channel he directed for twenty years and of which he had participated, with Patrick Le Lay, in the privatization in 1987.
“How much does it cost?”, “Star Academy”, “Without a doubt” or even “Sacred evening”, it’s him. So the hosts who carried these mythical programs are numerous to share their sadness on Twitter. Among them, Jean-Pierre Foucault, Jean-Pierre Pernaut, Arthur, Julien Courbet, Jean-Luc Reichmann, Nikos Aliagas, Cécile de Ménibus, from the “Cauet Method”. Jean-Marc Morandini, who recalls having been “fired“By the man, believes that it was”the biggest boss in the chain’s history“. “He watched everything, knew all the programs and had a real opinion! In short, a man of extraordinary programs!», Writes the latter.
Véronique Genest thanks «the one without whom the pilot of Julie lescaut would have stayed in a closet“. Among the other series that Etienne Mougeotte has launched, we count A great family, Dolmen or Zodiac.
Gilles Pélisson, current CEO of TF1, would like to point out that with Patrick Le Lay, “he reinvented television and embodied the unparalleled success of TF1“.
Former competitors, such as Nicolas de Tavernost, CEO of the M6 group, pay tribute to him. “When the competition has such talent, you learn quickly and well, sometimes at your expense. It was an honor and a privilege to be in front of a professional of his quality», Writes also Christopher Baldelli, current leader of Public Senate and ex-France 2.
Other stars of the small screen who have crossed his path like Marc-Olivier Fogiel, Christine Kelly, Stéphane Bern and Philippe Labro salute his memory. Pascal Praud devoted his editorial to him on CNews Thursday evening. “This is what we usually call a great pro, a complete audiovisual professional. Before all this, Étienne Mougeotte was a journalist, a great journalist“, Expressed the host of” L’Heure des pros “
Finally, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot describes a “passionate journalist, who directed the major media, and marked the French media landscape for 50 years“.
