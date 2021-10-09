From October 15, a negative self-test will no longer allow you to obtain the health pass

Until then, it was indeed possible to present a negative self-test to obtain the passport. But this device had been “temporarily deployed during the summer, in order to support the extension of the use of the health pass” and now ends, specifies the Ministry of Health, in a press release published on October 8 on its site.

As announced by Emmanuel Macron on July 12, it is from October 15 that the Covid-19 screening tests will now be paid and no longer covered by Health Insurance. From this deadline also, self-tests carried out under the supervision of a health professional will no longer be recognized as proof for obtaining a health pass.

In addition to proof of full vaccination or a certificate of recovery of less than six months, it will therefore only be possible to obtain a health pass by presenting a PCR test or an antigen test carried out within the last 72 hours.

Self-tests carried out by oneself, without the supervision of a health professional, already did not allow access to the pass, which will not change on October 15. They “remain accessible for individual monitoring” however, specifies the Ministry of Health.

France is, according to the ministry, one of the countries which tests its population the most in Europe, with more than 150 million tests carried out since 2020. In recent weeks, there were still 3.5 to 4 million per week while that 7.5 million French people have not yet been vaccinated.