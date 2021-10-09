from October 15, self-tests will no longer be recognized as proof for the health pass

The measure is taken to encourage the French to be vaccinated.

Self-tests will no longer be recognized as proof for the health pass from October 15, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released Friday evening. This measure aims to encourage vaccination against Covid-19, according to the government.

From Friday, PCR and antigen tests will no longer be automatically reimbursed by Health Insurance. In particular, you must be vaccinated, have a medical prescription or be minors. If you are of age and have not been vaccinated, there will be no reimbursement, it will be up to you to pay.

Note a few exceptions in the overseas territories. The tests remain free in Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. “The end of free tests will come on the date of the end of the state of health emergency”, announces the ministry. The tests are also free in Mayotte, but no date set for the end of the reimbursement seen “the fragility of the local screening system”.





In its press release, the ministry also specifies the prices of Covid screening tests from Friday, the amount of which franceinfo revealed on Thursday: almost 44 euros for PCR tests, 22 euros for antigenic tests carried out in the laboratory.

About 5.9 million adults have yet to receive any dose of the vaccine, the health ministry says. Since March 2020 and the start of the pandemic, more than 150 million tests have been carried out.