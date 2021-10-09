Futur Mama Shelter in Rennes: here is what is behind this innovative concept

Rennes news See my news

Present throughout the world, the hotel chain Mama Shelter is characterized in particular by an avant-garde and instagramable design, as here at Mama Shelter Paris. © Mama Shelter)

Lifestyle, disruptive, fun… Many anglicisms come to describe the concept of the hotel chain Mama Shelter, who will set up Place des Lices, To Reindeer, in 2023.

Behind these adjectives hides the will to suggest something else than simple hotel and restaurant rooms.

“The Mama spirit” revolves around three strengths: avant-garde design, a quality catering offer and an establishment in historic and attractive places.

The story of Mama Shelter … The hotel chain was founded in 2008 by Serge Trigano, one of Club-Med’s first visionaries. The first Mama Shelter opened in Paris East, followed by Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Prague, Belgrade, Toulouse, Lille, London, Paris West and Luxembourg.

Avant-garde decoration

The interior decoration brand identity of Mama Shelter establishments around the world.

Graffiti ceiling, graphic rugs, comfortable armchairs, cartoon masks used as lampshades … An avant-garde environment and Instagrammable.

At Mama Shelter Rennes, the decoration will also have an “offbeat spirit with a nod to the region”, explains the chain.





In Rennes, the place met all our criteria: historical heritage, location, spa with swimming pool bathed in natural light and a panoramic restaurant whose rooftop offers an exceptional view of the city and the Place des Lices. Simply perfect for our customers! Serge Trigano Founder of Mama Shelter

Catering, food shops

Mama’s heart lies in the restaurants and the rooftop bar. At Mama Shelter Rennes, three bar-restaurants will be accessible on the 3rd floor. A glass roof will allow guests to have a view of the Place des Lices as well as the interior courtyard of the hotel.

Local food and city artisans will be in the spotlight. “In addition to the hotel, nine short-circuit food stores will highlight Breton well-eating,” explains Mama Shelter.

A place of life for tourists and locals

Apart from the hotel rooms, all common areas of Mama Shelter Rennes will be open to the public.

Mama Shelter meets the expectations of customers and residents: to live a unique experience, far from the classic standards of the hotel industry, by promoting meetings in shared spaces. Jean-Baptiste Martin Managing Director and Co-Founder of Suitcase Hospitality

The interior courtyard, served by three pedestrian entrance porches, will be accessible during the day and in the evening.

The street of the Cash, To Reindeer, will become pedestrian in order to make the walk easier.

