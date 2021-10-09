“Gainsbourg? Affirmatif!”, The exhibition tribute to the iconic singer who died 30 years ago

In 1991, Serge Gainsbourg bowed out. To mark this event, the town of Erstein, in the Bas-Rhin, is offering an exhibition with photographs by Pierre Terrasson, official photographer of the famous singer in the 1980s.

In this anniversary year, tributes to Serge Gainsbourg multiply. Near Strasbourg, the town of Erstein is also devoting an event to its height. The Gainsbourg exhibition? Affirmative! is a selection of photographic and audiovisual archives that reveal an intimate and endearing Gainsbourg.





The man with the cabbage head is omnipresent at the Etappenstall space. The exhibition is structured around five themes: confidential Gainsbourg, his muses, his cinema, his songs or Gainsbarre the sulphurous. The visitor immerses himself in the universe of the singer, composer, interpreter thanks in particular to the photographs of Pierre Terrasson, the official photographer of Serge Gainsbourg from 1978 to 1991. For nearly 15 years, he shared real moments of life with the artist . Nothing to do with today’s express shooting sessions. “He was playing Chopin while I was setting up a light table. The doorbell rang on rue de Verneuil, he asked me to open or not. Finally, we had this kind of extraordinary relationship”, remembers the rock star photographer with nostalgia.





A selection of television program archives, scores, texts and letters enrich the exhibition. You can also see works by stencil artist Jean Yarps representing Serge Gainsbourg. All these documents recall different moments in the artist’s life. His loves with in particular Jane Birkin or his rants, his provocations. But the exhibition is especially keen to highlight an endearing artist. “The poet Gainsbourg, sensitive, fragile and generous” specifies Michelle Ruffenach, presenter at the Internet radio station Radio Perfecto, who is at the origin of this exhibition.

Conferences with friends of Serge Gainsbourg (Pierre Terrasson on October 10, Jacky his press officer on October 24), masterclasses, street art and film screenings in various cultural venues in Erstein complete this tribute. About thirty kilometers away, the city of Strasbourg is also associated with this event with also meetings with relatives of the singer and the screening of television and radio archives in cinema (detailed program here).

Gainsbourg? Affirmative!, at the Etappenstall musée-expos, 16 rue du Général de Gaulle in Erstein – Until November 14, 2021 – Every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. except Tuesday, Saturday and public holidays