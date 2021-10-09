Gérald Darmanin wants “a treaty on migration issues” between the European Union and the United Kingdom

The Minister of the Interior also calls on the British to “keep their promise” of financing with regard to Paris because France “holds the border for them”.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Saturday called on the British government to “keep his promise»Financial support for the fight against migratory traffic on the French coasts and called for the negotiation of a treaty on the subject between London and the EU.

Read alsoMigrants: in Calais, the tireless nocturnal ballet of “small boats»To England

“We need to negotiate a treaty – since Mr (Michel) Barnier did not do so when he negotiated Brexit – which binds us on migration issues“, He launched during a trip to Loon-Plage in the North, where migrants try every day to cross the Channel to reach England. “I told the British government and we are awaiting its response to initiate these discussions“, He added, promising that France will carry this project when it holds the six-monthly presidency of the European Union in January.

“We have a tunnel together, we have a sea in common and then we have been friends for a very long time“Pleaded the minister. The question of these crossings is regularly the source of friction between London and Paris, which has recently crystallized on the financial question.





62.7 million euros

“The (British) government has not yet paid what they promised us», Said Gérald Darmanin. “We call on the English to keep their promise of funding since we hold the border for them», He continued. The United Kingdom pledged at the end of July to pay France 62.7 million euros in 2021-2022 to finance the strengthening of French law enforcement on the coasts.

According to the British press, the British Minister of the Interior Priti Patel had however threatened in early September not to pay this sum, in the face of record arrivals of migrants crossing the Channel illegally. “The 63 million evoked by the British government, for the moment we have not seen the financial color. However, gendarmes were hired in addition, technological means were bought to keep this border.», Explained Gérald Darmanin.

“Ally” but not “vassal“

He claimed that France was “an ally of Great Britain” corn “not his vassal“. “We are there to hold a border, it is true. But we are in favor of doing it in complementarity with our British friends“, he added. According to him, arrests of illegal boats have increased by 15 points over the past three months, passing “from 50% to 65% of boats stopped“.

“We must be able to reach almost 100% if we put all these means and if our British friends continue to help us as they do.“, He estimated. Gérald Darmanin also affirmed having received the assurance of the director of the European border surveillance agency Frontex that this agency would be “the appointment” from here “the end of the yearTo help monitor the area, including aerial surveillance.