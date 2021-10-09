Germany comes out against Romania (2-1)

Germany trembled, but it took a big step in obtaining its ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. Led after an early and superb goal from Ianis Hagi, the Nationalmannschaft, largely domineering but clumsy, managed to reverse the score thanks to Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller (2-1). While Iceland held Armenia in check (1-1) and North Macedonia won against Liechtenstein (0-4) at the same time, Germany took a six point lead in lead of group J with three games remaining in qualifying.

Romania may have regrets, but one thing is certain: it does not have to be ashamed after its performance in Hamburg against the 2014 world champions, still fragile defensively. Mirel Radoi’s team may well have presented themselves in a 5-4-1 which cast doubt on their willingness to play, they showed great qualities in the transition, with their wingers Hagi and Valentin Mihaila, and the percussion and the power of Nicolae Stanciu and his striker George Puscas.

Bayern saved Germany

Faced with the usual 4-2-3-1 of Hansi Flick, deprived of Manuel Neuer, but with Thilo Kehrer to the left of the defense, the aggressiveness of the players of the “Tricolorii” on the ball carrier, their pressure in the German camp, destabilized the eighth finalist of the last Euro. In an open start to the match, Hagi took advantage of a ball on the right to make a small bridge over Antonio Rüdiger, before crucifying Marc-André Ter Stegen with a sharp point (0-1, 9th).





Subsequently, Vlad Chiriches’ teammates mostly suffered, Germany monopolizing the ball (72% possession in the end). But over a few perfectly played transition phases (22nd, 41st, 48th, 74th), they could have hurt a team much more often on a wire. Across the Rhine, it is especially the debate around the absence of “real” number 9 that will resurface, despite this 4th consecutive success in the qualifiers.

Because in a match where the centers rained in the Romanian area, Timo Werner, aligned at the tip, did not weigh at all on the opposing defense, lacking several times in lucidity, often preferring the pass to the shot, yet sometimes in good position to equalize. Suddenly, it was Serge Gnabry, with a sudden shot in front of the surface, who put his people in contention (1-1, 52nd).

After further blunders from Leroy Sané and consort (58th, 62nd, 67th, 73rd), it is Müller, another Bayern player, entered in place of… Werner (67th), who appeared at the far post from a corner after a deviation from another Bavarian, Goretzka, to slay Romania (2-1, 81st). If the stars are aligned, Germany could get its ticket for the World Cup on Monday if they win against North Macedonia.

