Germany snatches victory, the Netherlands ensure… All the results of the evening

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Germany snatches the three points against Romania (2-1). Led at home at the break, Hansi Flick’s men reacted in the second period through Serge Gnabry (52 ‘). Thomas Müller offers victory to his team at the end of the match (81 ‘). Hagi is the goal scorer for Romania. The Mannschaft, who were scared at the end of the game, are first in Group J with 18 points.

In the other big poster of the evening, the Netherlands won against Latvia (0-1). Louis Van Gaal’s players opened the scoring through Klaassen in the first period (19 ‘). Even though Depay’s teammates dominated the entire second period, they didn’t find the loophole a second time.

The other results of the evening:





Estonia 2 – 0 Belarus

Czech Republic 2 – 2 Wales

Gibraltar 0 – 3 Montenegro

Turkey 1 – 1 Norway

Cyprus 0 – 3 Croatia

Malta 0 – 4 Slovenia

Russia 1 – 0 Slovakia

Iceland 1 – 1 Armenia

Liechtenstein 0 – 4 North Macedonia