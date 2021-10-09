Ghost Recon Frontline: Will Ubisoft’s Multiplayer Have The Weapons To Succeed?

In 2012, Ghost Recon Phantoms (formerly titled Online) arrives in a free-to-play format that appeals to many players; the gameplay is nervous, tactical and offers a lot of possibilities. Unfortunately, despite a promising start, the game is quickly abandoned by the public, the fault has a limited content which has not been able to be renewed over the months. After such a failure, it was therefore unlikely to see the tactical saga once again tackling this economic model which leaves little room for error, and yet, that is indeed what it is. it happens. On the evening of October 5, Ubisoft Bucharest announced the Battle Royale Ghost Recon Frontline. Does the title have all the cards in hand to hold out over time and face stiff competition?

Facing Ghost Recon Frontline, there are many sizes, starting with Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends for FPS and Fortnite, if we extend our horizon a little. Ubisoft Bucharest’s new creation therefore has every interest in having many strings to its bow to conquer its audience. For this, the title takes what is done in the competition and even intends to add some subtleties to offer players new approaches.

A fun and accessible formula

Above all, to reach such a large audience as the various aforementioned examples, Ghost Recon Frontline will have to be as fun as it is accessible … And it seems that this new iteration goes in this direction, since according to the developers, this free-to-play has above all been designed “so that everyone can have fun immediately”. For this, Ghost Recon Frontline takes to the letter or almost the formula used by other Battle Royale so that players feel on familiar ground. In this first-person shooter, 99 players divided into 33 teams of 3 players will compete to hope to escape alive from Drakemoor Island, an open world with varied biomes. However, in order to have an added value compared to the competition, the game brings a little additional idea …

A reinforced tactical aspect

In order to differentiate itself from its many rivals and to respect as it should the other Ghost Recons, Ghost Recon Frontline adds to its formula a small additional tactical dimension. In Expedition Mode, the main mode of this Battle Royale, there is no deadly zone to flee, but many objectives to complete. We hope that the latter, like the multiplayer modes of the Killzone games, will bring a general dynamic to the parties by delimiting the places of the clashes. We also imagine that the objectives will be varied (areas to secure, bombs to defuse …) and that it is these missions that will bring the long-awaited tactical touch that can sometimes be lacking in the Battle Royale genre. The players, before acting, will indeed be able to consult and apply different strategies while using their unique capacities to validate these famous missions.





Extensive customization

The tactical aspect of the software is also brought about by the arrival of several playable classes. So far, only three of them have been revealed. Assault, for example, is the versatile class that is designed for close quarters combat. Support can create barricades and even automatic turrets in real time. The last one, the Scout, can highlight enemies that are nearby. Suffice to say that these different classes must be played intelligently if you want to survive. But the biggest information to remember is that these characters can be played differently depending on the skills chosen. Choices will therefore have to be made if you want to find a real synergy with your teammates. Even if nothing has been specified, we imagine that it will also be possible to buy or win many outfits for our heroes, which pushes the player to play again and again. It is also this element that was greatly lacking in Ghost Recon Phantoms.

Multiple game modes

In addition to the Expedition mode described above, Ghost Recon Frontline will come with several game modes so as not to repeat the Ghost Recon Phantoms error. Yes, to keep the players in the long term you need content … The second mode called Control will then offer two teams to compete to gain control of an area. Unfortunately, this alternative is still a mystery. Will it feature more intimate battles like a Rainbow Six Siege, or will it once again move towards full-scale clashes? Only the future will tell us.

One community

Ghost Recon Phantoms was only available on PC, and that’s probably its biggest mistake. So as not to have once again a small community, Ubisoft Bucharest therefore decides to release their new free-to-play on all current gaming platforms. (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia) and make it all crossplay. That is, all players from different backgrounds will be able to play together. Always to ensure a large community, the developers aim to involve the players in the project and to take into account their multiple returns. Moreover, a first phase of testing will take place on PC from October 14 to 21. To participate in the latter, simply register by clicking here.

In order to avoid reproducing the same errors as Phantoms, Ghost Recon Frontline seems to have prepared the ground as it should: the game will land with several game modes (Expedition and Control), with an enhanced skill customization system and especially with crossplay, which will make it possible to have an extended and united community.