Google asks Apple to help kill SMS

With RCS, Google is trying to create a universal messaging experience on Android. Faced with the power of Apple’s iMessage, the company is trying to impose a new standard as rich as third-party applications such as WhatsApp Where Messenger. RCS are directly implemented in the application Android Messages and, when they detect that two parties are compatible, are activated automatically. Google’s goal is to gradually kill SMS by replacing it with a much more modern, encrypted protocol capable of handling group conversations.

Even though the RCS has made a lot of progress, Google still faces a big problem: Apple. In view of the iPhone market share, the RCS will never be able to completely kill SMS as long as Apple refuses to support it. On Twitter, Hiroshi Lockheimer, the head of Android within Google, takes advantage of a tweet ironic on the “green bubbles” of iMessage to call Apple to reason.

💚 Group chats don’t need to break this way. There exists a Really Clear Solution. Here’s an open invitation to the folks who can make this right: we are here to help. 💚💙 https://t.co/4P6xfsQyT0 – Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) October 7, 2021

Google offers help

It all started with a tweet mocking golfer Bryson DeChambeau who, according to one of the teammates, breaks up his friends’ group conversations since he’s the only one who doesn’t have iMessage. Hiroshi Lockheimer saw it as an opportunity to recall that, if Apple supported the RCS, this situation would not occur. A group conversation could bring together owners of iPhone and Android smartphones, everyone would switch to the RCS standard.





“Group chats don’t have to break down this way. There is a very clear solution. Here’s an open invitation to those who can fix it: we’re here to help. 💚💙 ” Hiroshi Lockheimer tweets using the expression “Really Clear Solution” which has the initials “RCS”.

Of course, Hiroshi Lockheimer is intentionally provocative. It’s unlikely that Apple will suddenly change its mind or that Tim Cook’s company will accept Google’s help. Remember also that implementing RCS in iOS is more complicated than some people imagine. Apple and Google should agree on the servers used, on the encryption and on many technical aspects. Another problem is that iMessage allows Apple to sell iPhones. In the event that the RCS can replace them, Apple does not risk losing sales in some families?

The only hope for RCS lovers is Apple’s commitment to privacy. Can Cupertino let SMS survive when it has so many security holes?