Google warns of resurgence of Russian hacker attacks

Google has just sent an unusually high number of state phishing alerts. More than 14,000 users have just received a message warning them that a government attacker tried to steal their password. In a statement sent to the American press, Google specifies that 86% of these attacks come from APT28, alias Fancy Bear, a group of hackers led by the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Russian Army. A shelling that is as impressive as it is ineffective, because Google specifies that it has blocked all of these phishing attempts.

Russian phishing is now part of the normal life of some Gmail users. “If you are an activist, a journalist, a member of the government or if you work for national security, these alerts should not surprise you. State groups will inevitably try to send you something one day ”, says Shane Huntley, head of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, on Twitter. In a 2018 blog post, the executive again spoke of “Thousands of alerts sent each month”.

More and more effective attacks

The high level of activity of Russian hackers is also confirmed by Microsoft researchers. According to their annual report Digitial Defense Report, Putin’s hackers are responsible for 58% of observed cyberattacks, ahead of North Korea, Iran and China. Unlike Google, Microsoft cannot block all of these attacks. On the contrary, Putin’s hackers would even be more and more efficient, with a compromise rate that climbs from 21% to 32% in the space of a year. They would primarily target government agencies in the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Sources: Bleeping Computer, Microsoft