Gotham Knights: the DC Comics game looks back at a central and tragic event before the DC FanDome

Lately, Gotham Knights was revealed through its four heroes proudly walking the streets of Gotham to restore justice. On the sidelines of the presentation of the game of Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the game’s Twitter account, gave us new context to support the software universe.

Waited for many months, Gotham Knights set to shine again at DC FanDome to the relief of fans who can’t wait the idea of ​​discovering what this new game has in store for them, where we will play four heroes: Robin (Tim Drake), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) and Red Hood (Jason Todd).

Lately, we had the right to a glimpse of our four vigilantes who will have a hard time protecting Gotham City from the many threats hanging over the city. Indeed, a tragic event and essential to the plot is at the origin of the debauchery of violence, offenses and crimes of all kinds that take place in this new opus stamped DC Comics.

Admittedly, the death of Batman had already been mentioned when revealing a little more about the framework of the game but the circumstances of the disappearance of the Dark Knight were still unclear. However, with the new information revealed by the official Twitter account of the game, we learn that the death of Bruce Wayne, relayed in the city newspapers, was caused by the collapse of the mansion of the billionaire vigilante.





This major event, described as a “tragic accident”, is at the center of the game, but when you learn about the Villains who haunt Gotham City, it seems hard to believe that it was a simple “accident. “: The key is to know now who is at the origin of this crime. The presentation of the action-RPG in the open world during the DC FanDome will perhaps not provide the clear answer, but it will surely allow us to better understand the stakes of the software which, let us remember, is expected on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in the course of 2022.

