Guadeloupe begins its deconfinement

This deconfinement phase begins this Friday since the objectives have been reached, in particular the incidence rate which has fallen below 75/100 000 inhabitants, and the positivity rate fallen below 5%.

Forget the 10 km rule! The rule becomes that of free movement in Guadeloupe, on condition of respecting the curfew which goes from at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., and on condition of not forming a group of more than 10 people on the public highway. It was 6 maximum until Thursday.

For a barbecue on the beach, you will have to wait a little longer since the bodies of water and beaches are prohibited between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. This is to avoid groupings that can lead to clusters.

But if you’re feeling peckish, the restaurants are there, and you no longer need special authorization, they can all open today, like all activities subject to a health pass.

Can therefore reopen multipurpose rooms, places of culture, theaters, cinemas, casinos, gardens, museums, zoos and swimming pools.

Outdoor sports activities can resume, training and competition included, always with the health pass. We will have to wait for the gymnasiums and closed places.





A transition phase

The next two weeks will thus serve as a transition: no need for a health pass until the 30th client, the usual strict protocol remains in place. But then, compulsory health pass for everyone, from the 31st client. If a restaurant owner, for example, prefers to apply the health pass straight away from the first customer, he gains a relaxation of certain measures: his customers will not be obliged to wear the mask when they move around the establishment.

Within two weeks, the health pass will be systematically valid from the 1st customer.

The shops keep the gauges of 8m2 per customer.

Employees affected by the health pass have a deadline, until the end of October-beginning of November. Period also granted to 12-17 year olds, who have until November 6 before being asked for their proof.

Appointment is made in two weeks to find out if the indicators are still green in order to proceed with total deconfinement. The bars and nightclubs remain closed, the work is underway with one objective: to open them at the time of complete deconfinement, always with sanitary pass.