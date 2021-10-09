More

    Haiti condemns Donald Trump’s “racist” remarks against migrants

    The former American president believes that the arrival of Haitian migrants endangers the population in the United States because of AIDS.

    Haiti denounced, Saturday, October 9, the remarks “racist” by Donald Trump. The former American president assured that the entry of migrants from this country to the United States put Americans in danger in the face of the AIDS pandemic. “Haiti has a huge problem with AIDS. A lot of these people probably have AIDS and they come into our country and we do nothing., the former US president told Fox News. It’s like a death wish for our country. “

    According to data from the World Bank, the prevalence of HIV in the Caribbean country has nevertheless been declining steadily for the past fifteen years and is now estimated at 1.9% of the population aged 15 to 49 years.


    Haitian Embassy in Washington condemned statements “Racist and unfounded concerning Haitian migrants, in particular, and the Haitian population in general, by Mr. Donald J. Trump”. “These vile remarks are only intended to sow hatred and discord against migrants”, denounced the embassy in a statement.

    The arrival in mid-September of more than 30,000 migrants, the majority of whom are Haitians, under a bridge on the border between Mexico and Texas, has placed the Biden administration under fire from criticism from Republicans . They accuse the president of causing a “call for air” by relaxing the migration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.


