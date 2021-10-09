Hamilton 11th on the grid, Bottas on pole

The provisional starting grid
1. Bottas – Mercedes
2 Verstappen – Red Bull
3. Leclerc – Ferrari
4. Gasly – AlphaTauri
5. Alonso – Alpine
6. Pérez – Red Bull
7. Norris – McLaren
8. Stroll – Aston Martin
9. Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
10. Vettel – Aston Martin
11. Hamilton – Mercedes
12. Ocon – Alpine
13. Russell – Williams
14. Schumacher – Haas
15. Ricciardo – McLaren
16. Latifi – Williams
17. Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
18. Räikkönen – Alfa Romeo
19. Mazepin – Haas
20. Sainz – Ferrari
Hamilton and Gasly are penalized for engine changes.
Bottas: “This is what we wanted for the team”
“It was a great qualifying session. It was not easy in Q1, we were at the limit with the wetlands. I managed to manage my session well, and we are carrying out exactly the plan we wanted for Hamilton’s penalty is minimized. Tomorrow I’ll be concentrating on my own race. “
Verstappen: “Overall I’m happy”
“We’ll see what the weather offers us, but I’m happy overall. We’ll have to manage the temperature of the tires, but the track is fun to drive. My goal will of course be to get as many points as possible.”
Hamilton: “It will be difficult to come back up”
“The track is completely different from last year, with much better grip. The team reacted at the right time, worked well and I gave everything. It’s not easy to overtake, so it will be difficult to go back tomorrow “.
Hamilton wins qualifying, but Bottas will start on pole
Hamilton (Mercedes) won this qualifying session in 1: 22.868. His teammate Bottas is 2nd (+0.130), Verstappen signs the 3rd time (+0.328).
Being penalized by ten places for a change of engine element, Hamilton will start from 11th position on the starting grid this Sunday. Bottas will therefore be on pole.
The Red Bull of Verstappen will be next to the Finn, on the first row. Leclerc (Ferrari) had a good last lap to record the 4th fastest time of the session.
► The ranking of Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Gasly, Alonso, Pérez, Norris, Stroll, Tsunoda.
Less than a minute left
And Gasly is having a bad time, with a better time in the first sector!
Hamilton passes Bottas
For now, Hamilton would therefore start in 11th place on Sunday, Bottas on pole.
Note that the world champion signed the circuit record.
Ocon: “We still have a concern of inconstancy”
Eliminated in Q2 in 12th place, Ocon (Alpine) at the microphone of Canal +: “We could not do the last run because of the traffic. We had to cancel. We probably had the speed to be in Q3. We had still a concern of inconstancy with the performance, and the behavior of the car since the beginning of the weekend. We have to come to understand “.
Hamilton is already leaving
He is the only one on the Istanbul Park track, with more than four minutes remaining. So that Mercedes can decide on a strategy to adopt with Bottas?
The provisional classification of Q3
All the pilots have signed for a time. Bottas is leading in 1: 23.071. Stroll brings up the rear in 1: 25.112. There are five minutes left.
► The provisional classification: Bottas, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Pérez, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Stroll.
Bottas ahead of Hamilton for the moment
The Finn is faster for 22 thousandths. This is the first quick lap so far, and there are eight minutes left. To see if Mercedes will pass an instruction, to ask Bottas not to go faster than Hamilton (who, we recall, received 10 penalty places).
Let’s go for Q3
Soft (red) tires are back, of course. Since Q1, the sky has brightened up and the track is dry (but still a little slippery).
Q2 finished, Vettel and Ocon by the wayside
Leclerc saved his Q2 on the last lap, going from 12th time to 7th. Conversely, it does not work for Vettel, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher and Sainz (who did not have time).
In medium rubber, which he will have to use even when he is beyond 10th place (because he was penalized), Hamilton sets the best time of this Q2 (1: 23.082). Bottas and Verstappen are under the second.
► Qualifiers for Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso, Pérez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Stroll, Norris.
Alonso in great shape
Alonso has just placed his Alpine in 3rd place, just one tenth behind Bottas’ second fastest time. This will ensure the presence of the Spaniard in Q3.
There are 7 minutes left, Leclerc spinning
Leclerc slips and crosses with his Ferrari in the very last corner! He is 10th at the moment. The Aston Martins are in trouble, in the red zone.
► The provisional top 3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen.
► The provisionally eliminated: Vettel, Stroll, Schumacher, Russell, Sainz.
Hamilton is reassured
He takes the lead, in 1: 23.595. Verstappen follows, at +0.407.
“It takes me too long to warm up the tires,” Hamilton laments over the radio.
Hamilton is very slow
Hamilton is not there at all in this Q2. After two quick laps, he only has the 9th fastest time (1: 24.585), more than five seconds behind Bottas!
Pérez leads the time of Verstappen
Yellow flag in the first sector because of a runway excursion by Pérez. Its tires are marked. It’s a big blow for Red Bull, as Verstappen had to slow down. He will have to embark on the preparation of a new quick lap.
Let’s go for Q2
The humidity is 80%, the track temperature is 21 ° C. It will still be difficult to heat the tires. We can therefore expect other errors in this Q2.
Mercedes and Red Bulls come out with medium (yellow) rubber.
Q1 finished, Ricciardo eliminated
Ricciardo is eliminated! Sainz (who will start last because of a penalty) improves his time and sends the Australian McLaren in the red zone, in 16th place. Latifi, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin will not participate in Q2 either.
Schumacher achieves a great feat, qualifying his Haas. He climbed to 14th place, giving his teammate Mazepin three seconds.
Hamilton, Verstappen and Gasly form the top 3 of this Q1.
Last minute of Q1
The leading trio is classic: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas. They stand in four tenths.
It’s confirmed, the track is improving
1: 25.050 for Hamilton, who takes the lead in Q1. Watch out for Pérez and Vettel, 14th and 15th three minutes from the end. Verstappen is 7th, almost a second behind his rival.
The rain stops, the pilots leave
The rain is coming to an end in Verstappen: “The track will improve”. Several pilots come out. Hamilton, 10th for the moment, tries a new lap with a less worn rubber to take cover.
The pilots start to return
The rain gradually intensifies, notes Norris. Most of the drivers returned, no doubt judging that it is no longer possible to improve the lap times.
► The top 3 of this Q1 seven minutes from the end: Gasly – Alonso – Leclerc.
► The provisional red zone: Tsunoda – Ocon – Raikkonen – Schumacher – Mazepin.
10 minutes left
The drivers stay on the track for a series of quick laps, in order to make the most of the still dry areas.
Verstappen walks past
The Dutchman almost compromised his turn, having left quite late. Fortunately for him, the first drops did not ruin his turn.
Hamilton provisional best time
He took the lead 12 minutes from the end of Q1, less than a tenth ahead of Bottas.
The rain starts to fall
And intense rain is expected in five minutes, we hear on Leclerc’s radio.
Hamilton unstable, Sainz goes off track
Head to tail for Carlos Sainz, who suffers from his too cold tires. At the same time, Lewis Hamilton shows difficulties in this loop which he launched by passing other cars in the warm-up lap.
All the pilots are on the track
The first drops are expected in “three minutes”, says engineer Lewis Hamilton.
Let’s go for Q1
It is not impossible that the rain will fall on the first fast lap, which is therefore essential.
“Rain is coming”
This is what has just been announced on Pierre Gasly’s radio station. Therefore: all the drivers are ready in the pit lane, one minute from the start of Q1.
The weather forecast is bad, 100% risk of rain!
At the moment, the very latest information coming from Istanbul indicates a very variable weather. A rain cloud (light to moderate) threatens the qualifying. A BBC reporter reports an officially assessed risk of rain at … 100%.
A rather dry track for the start of the session?
The sky has remained calm since the third practice session, during which the pilots had to use wet tires. At first glance, according to the F1 website, the track seems rather dry. But the rain having cleaned it up, it looks quite slippery all the same.
Penalized by 10 places, Hamilton must limit the damage
This is the major information of this weekend: Lewis Hamilton is under a penalty of ten places, due to an engine change beyond the authorized quotas (three maximum over the season). The same point of settlement had forced Max Verstappen to leave last for Russia.
The number of changes to the different components of the single-seater powertrain is limited each season. Any change beyond a certain number is automatically sanctioned.
For the moment, only the internal combustion engine has been replaced on the car of the seven-time world champion. The replacement of another element beyond the authorized limits will be worth to Lewis Hamilton an increased penalty.
It should also be noted that Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who replaced all of his engine, was also penalized. It will start at the back of the grid.
Hamilton and Gasly dominated the trials
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) was the fastest in the third practice session this morning. This good performance must be put into perspective: this session took place on a wet and changeable track. The French rider, who clocked 1: 30.447, first put on wet tires before going out three times with intermediates.
Lewis Hamilton dominated both practice sessions on Friday, which took place in dry weather. The Mercedes driver first relegated Max Verstappen to four tenths of a second, then to +0.635. In the meantime, Charles Leclerc was able to bring his Ferrari closer to +0.166.
Welcome, qualifying starts at 2 p.m.
Hello everyone, welcome to this live RMC Sport to follow the qualifying session for the Turkish Formula 1 Grand Prix. This is the 16th round of this 2021 championship.
In the world championship, after the Russian GP at the end of September, only two points separate the leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
The start of the session is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.