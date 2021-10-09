Hamilton 11th on the grid, Bottas on pole

15:02

Hamilton (Mercedes) won this qualifying session in 1: 22.868. His teammate Bottas is 2nd (+0.130), Verstappen signs the 3rd time (+0.328).

Being penalized by ten places for a change of engine element, Hamilton will start from 11th position on the starting grid this Sunday. Bottas will therefore be on pole.

The Red Bull of Verstappen will be next to the Finn, on the first row. Leclerc (Ferrari) had a good last lap to record the 4th fastest time of the session.

► The ranking of Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Gasly, Alonso, Pérez, Norris, Stroll, Tsunoda.