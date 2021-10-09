Haute-Garonne: these little-known bus lines can save you (a lot) of time

the essential

Tisséo launched, at the start of the 2021 school year, one of the first transversal bus lines in the agglomeration, between Colomiers and the Oncopole, line 25. The opportunity to focus on five bus lines that do away with traffic jams daily.

Who has never, stuck in a traffic jam, been passed by a Tisséo bus that was traveling unhindered in a reserved lane? Hard hard … it’s more and more common, though. And with the creation of a bus lane on Eisenhower Avenue a few weeks ago, Toulouse residents have been given a new chance to escape traffic jams.

The creation of a dedicated track, avenue Eisenhower in Toulouse, in the summer of 2021. The new line 25 uses it in particular.

Line 25, which connects Colomiers to the Oncopole, “finds its customers week after week”, according to Tisséo, to now reach 1,300 trips per day. It should receive 2,500 clients per day by early 2022, and relieve congestion on the very congested road network. “85,000 jobs are affected by this offer. Unlike most lines, which enter and leave Toulouse, we have created a transverse. It will find its extension with the Téléo cable car, put into service in early 2022”, explains Jean-Michel Lattes, president of Tisséo Collectivités.

Line 25, the first major transverse of the “southern belt”

Line 25 runs every 10 minutes during rush hour. It offers many connections to the Basso Cambo interchange hub (metro line A) halfway, to the TER at the Ramassiers and Colomiers station stations, to the Linéo L2, L3, L4, L5 throughout its route. .

Linéo lines 3, 5 and 6 are also effective solutions to avoid traffic jams to Toulouse. “The Lineo 3, which crosses Tournefeuille and Plaisance, was the most expensive to build (40 M €). Between the two cities, we have created a new lane reserved only for buses “, explains Jean-Michel Lattes. When you know the traffic jams that the connection between the two cities can experience during rush hour, boarding the Lineo 3 can turn out to be an excellent calculation. “The real estate agencies are not mistaken, they display the mention” close to Lineo 3 “on the advertisements for the sale of their homes”.





The Ponts-Jumeaux bus route in Toulouse was created in 2010.

Real estate agencies are not mistaken and show the proximity of the Lineo fast bus lines

Among the lines that also anticipate strong urbanization, Lineo 6, which connects Ramonville to Castanet, and which is almost completely in the reserved lane for buses. The Lineo 5 line, which connects Toulouse and Portet-sur-Garonne, will be in direct contact with the Téléo cable car, which will increase the number of easily accessible destinations. These two lines benefit from road improvements and priority to traffic lights, which have considerably improved their commercial speeds, notes Tisséo. They are connected to the metro, to speed up travel in intramural Toulouse. The “Linéo” status guarantees them comfort and high passage frequency. Finally, the ligne 23 provides efficient service to the new district of Montaudran, with connections either to the metro at Rangueil, or to the east of Toulouse and a terminus in the city center at Jeanne d’Arc. “It is a line, given its potential, which is intended to switch in part to Linéo (between the Lécrivain and Rangueil stop)”.