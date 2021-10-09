Here are the 5 essential Switch games to rediscover on an OLED screen

Did you just buy a Nintendo Switch OLED? Here are the best games already available that will give color to your new console.

On October 8, the famous Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo’s new flagship, was released. The only game announced and released at the same time as the console is Metroid Dread, which we had the opportunity to test. For the occasion, we offer you our selection of games to have absolutely in its library, and who will take full advantage of the OLED screen of the new Nintendo Switch.

Indeed, the OLED technology makes it possible to put the colors more in value, to make the blacks blacker and to offer a better visual quality than an LCD screen. In short, the Nintendo Switch OLED promises to bring more depth to your favorite games. Obviously, all Switch games are compatible with the OLED model, so you don’t have to worry about your current collection.

Super Mario Odyssey

As in all of Mario’s adventures (or almost) this Homeric epic takes you to the four corners of the plumber’s universe, accompanied by the personification of his faithful hat who also seeks to save Peach’s crown from the hands of the terrible Bowser.

With its excellent graphic quality and shimmering colors, Super Mario Odyssey Already shaping up to be a perfect game for an OLED display. Also, if you were hesitant to get your hands on this title, know that it is one of the editorial staff’s favorites and that it is one of our favorite Super Mario games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is considered one of the most beautiful Zelda games and is certainly one of the most popular titles on Nintendo Switch, its quality is well established. However, the Switch’s OLED screen will enhance all the colors of the game and bring a breath of fresh air to this epic adventure.





Hades

In the field of roguelike RPGs on Switch, we do not do better thanHades (for the moment). Elected by many media game of the year 2020, the success of Hades is still felt in 2021, with ports to the home consoles Xbox and PlayStation, in addition to its availability on PC and Switch.

In this title you play Zagreus, the son of Persephone and Hades, who tries to flee the underworld in order to find his mother and reunite his family. Anchored in Greek mythology, the title benefits from a captivating storyline, combative and demanding gameplay, all in a well-designed world in isometric view, perfect for the screen of the new OLED Switch.

GREY

GREY is an independent game developed by Nomada Studio that we had already recommended to you in our selection of the best games with a female lead. It is a poetic title as much visually as at the scriptwriting level.

In this adventure, you play as a woman who seems to have lost her voice following a traumatic experience. You are therefore living in a world of sadness which reflects and translates the emotional journey of the young woman. This is represented by a picturesque environment, delicate designs and a transition from black and white to color in a palette that will delight artistic souls, and your OLED screen!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

We end with a great classic, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s a must-have on Switch, both playable in portable mode and living room mode, and it might even be part of your collection on classic Switch. However, on an OLED screen, Mario Kart will reveal all its colors and the beauty of its astonishing circuits, which defy the laws of gravity and all physics in general. So do not hesitate to take it out to fully enjoy it on Nintendo Switch OLED.

