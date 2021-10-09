Here is the list of jokes censored by Blizzard

World of warcraft is the goose that lays the golden eggs of Blizzard and for nothing in the world he would not let go of the game which brought him all the deserved success of the firm. However, for some time, the company which merged with Activision is at the heart of a very serious and heavy controversy of sexual harassment. Wanting to get out of the storm, she tries somehow to smooth your image by applying layers of putty wherever possible, especially in the saucy offered in social relations between players on World of Warcraft.

World of warcraft : the end of the RPQ?

Any player who has ever stepped into the universe of World of warcraft had fun to try all the features offered by the game, even the more trivial ones. In a world where it is almost possible to do everything, this does not mean that social relations have no place and many love stories started on this game. Blizzard had even created, via commands to be written in the written chat, various phrases and jokes that your character could say to other characters. Most of these gritty jokes, poses and suggestive paintings were removed from the game in the last update, however.

With Patchnote 9.1.5, Blizzard is gradually removing anything that may be perceived as being out of place in World of warcraft. This includes, fortunately or unfortunately depending on the sensitivity of each, the many suggestive lines of dialogue that are the / idiot and the / flirtations. We will list you a little below. Most of these jokes are from the inception of the game over 15 years ago and have never been altered. For all PR fans on the biggest MMORPG in the world, this will obviously not prevent you from continuing to benefit from the RPQ (sexual role play assignments between two or more players) in the game, all you have to do now is make room for your imagination!

Here is a non-exhaustive list of jokes removed from the game:

– I admire a soldier who can stand at attention. (Draneï Female) –I have lost many pieces of jewelry that have belonged to my family for generations. If you could get your hands on my family jewels, I would be deeply grateful to you. (Male Draenei) –Believe me… I have experience in deep exploration. (Tauren) –I have large, tender eyes, long eyelashes and a wet tongue. What more could a guy want? (Taurene) –Why does everyone automatically assume that I can sew and cook? (Human) –I must be asleep, because you are a dream come true. In addition, I am slightly wet. (Dwarf) –What is estrogen It can be eaten ? (Orc) –Have you ever flown a rocket? Mine is huge. (Goblin) –Of course they are real ones! You talk about tattoos, right? (Female Blood Elf Demon Hunter)

–Are you sure you are not half demon? Because I want to hunt you down. (Male Blood Elf Demon Hunter) –We undead really know how to have a good time, because after all, what’s the worst thing that can happen? (Undead) –I am a free spirit. I don’t like to be tied up. What ? You mean literally? Oh no, I love that. (Goblin) –Is that your wallet? Or are you just glad to see me? Both I hope! (Goblin)

Blizzard in the turmoil of its biggest trial

As explained, Blizzard is currently at the heart of the biggest lawsuit in its history. The publisher is taken to court before the California court for facts including sexual harassment and the creation of a toxic work environment for the employees of the company. Also, the US market regulator has opened an investigation and is requesting documents from the company and several documents on this subject. On average, women (especially African-Americans) were paid less than men for equivalent positions and were less frequently promoted. Some even tell of retaliatory measures against those who came to complain.

World of warcraft is not the only game in the license to undergo such a “glow up”. Famous OverWatch shooter McCree character set to change name too in the next few days, referring to someone Blizzard wants to get away from right now. On Twitter, a huge controversy erupted after the publication of a tweet of discontent by the French Youtubeur Joueur du Grenier.

