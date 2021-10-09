Hidalgo crushes Le Foll with his sponsorships at the PS National Council

via Associated Press At the PS National Council, Hidalgo crushes Le Foll with his sponsorships (photo of September 25, 2021)

Anne Hidalgo obtained 208 sponsorships from full members of the National Council, Stéphane Le Foll 34, said PS Senator David Assouline on his Twitter account at the end of the meeting at the headquarters of the PS in Ivry-sur-Seine.

POLICY – The National Council of the PS validated this Friday, October 8 the candidacies of two candidates for the nomination of the party for the presidential election of 2022 , that of the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo , big favorite, and that of the mayor of Le Mans Stéphane Le Foll.

The vote of members next Thursday should be a formality for the mayor of Paris, before the investiture convention on October 23 in Lille.

Saying his “haste” to enter the campaign, the First Secretary of the party Olivier Faure drew the main lines of attack on Friday evening, devoting a large part of his speech to sounding “the alert” on the place which is given to the putative candidate Eric Zemmour.

Still far in the polls

“I say it, since no one is saying it. Eric Zemmour is a fascist ”, launched the first secretary of the PS. “Tonight, I sound the alarm (…) because I see the right – historic channel – follow in the footsteps of the extreme right. (…) Instead of building dikes, she no longer dares to say like Mr. Jacob, that Eric Zemmour is racist ”, he continued. And for Olivier Faure, “Emmanuel Macron is not a bulwark, he is the drawbridge which is lowered, year after year”.

The first secretary of the PS also said he wanted to “increase the purchasing power of the French”, starting “with the French”, with the objective in the next five years, “equal pay between women and men”.

He said that the ecological transition “is no longer just an objective, it has become an imperative”, but “also presupposes social justice”. “Without social justice, the transition will not take place. It will be contested on roundabouts and in the streets, ”he warned.

Entering the campaign almost a month ago, Anne Hidalgo is struggling to take off in the polls, capping between 5 and 7% of voting intentions. Candidate “to carry the project of a sustainable France”, the former PS Minister Stéphane Le Foll called for an adversarial public debate between candidates, evacuated by the party congress.

“We have, in accordance with the unanimous vote of Congress, ensured that everyone can communicate next week to all the militants, in writing in the form of a detailed profession of faith, and in the form of a long video exchange ”, clarified Olivier Faure Friday evening.

