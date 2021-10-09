Highly coveted, Matthieu Jalibert will stay at UBB at least until 2023

This is news that will delight more than one. The international opener of Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Matthieu Jalibert, whose name has been circulating for several days on the side of Racing 92, indicated on Friday that he would go to the end of his contract with UBB, that is to say until June 2023.

“This is not a taboo question and now is not the time to answer it. I was clear in the press (last week), my contract goes until June 2023. Here, I will go to the end of my contract ”, specified the person concerned before the match of UBB against Montpellier .

An announcement in a specific context in rugby

The 22-year-old international with 12 selections had swept the rumors sending him to Racing on RMC. “I hear a lot of things like what I would have already signed for Racing, he said. The media make money out of it. Personally, I have no contact with Racing. I read in the press that they were interested in my profile. I take the time to reflect ”.





🗣💬 “I have no contact with Racing. I take the time to reflect. For the moment I am focused on my season with the UBB” 🏉 @MattJalibert take stock of his future pic.twitter.com/ZTmI1v8UPx – Super Moscato Show (@Moscato_Show) September 29, 2021

This update comes in an increasingly particular context in professional rugby with more and more transfers like Cheslin Kolbe, who moved from Toulouse to Toulon this summer or Malvyn Jaminet who will join the club of the city ​​from Perpignan from next June. Matthieu Jalibert has planned at this stage to respect his contract.