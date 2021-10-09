More

    Himalayas: the incredible ascent of a Russian climber with two legs amputated

    “Few believed it, but I did! On October 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., I stood on top of Mount Manaslu,Russian mountaineer Rustam Nabiev testifies. In the photo posted on his Instagram account, the 29-year-old appears fisted in the air, happy and proud of this ascent of more than 8000 meters.

    An ascent carried out with the strength of the arms

    Located in the heart of the Himalayan range in Nepal, Manaslu, the eighth highest peak in the world, rises to 8163 meters above sea level. His rise is considered one of the most dangerous in the world, but not enough to discourage the young man, who has had both legs amputated since 2015, following the collapse of the Omsk military barracks in Siberia.

    “I wrote a new page in mountaineering history, becoming the first person in the world to climb an eight mile with their hands”, he wrote on Instagram.

    A team of several sherpas was at his side during the ascent to assist him and help him with certain particularly difficult sections of the ascent.

    Interviewed by our colleagues from France TV Sport, he confides: “The body is exhausted. I walked about 30 kilometers on my hands, from base camp to the summit and back. Our final assault lasted five days.”

    In 2020, the former military had already achieved the feat of climbing Mount Elbrus – the highest peak in Europe (5,642 meters) – in 15 hours.

