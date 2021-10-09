his arrival, his ambitions, his integration… the strong words of Lionel Messi!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

For his first interview since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi spoke at length about the reasons that led him to join the club in the capital. For France Football, the Argentinian explained that the speed of the negotiations helped him a lot in his choice. “I received other proposals, but I must admit that we came to an agreement fairly quickly with PSG. (…) I was obviously seduced by the project, the ambitions of the club, the players at its disposal, the group… All these elements made things easier, ”said the Pulga.

Lionel Messi also explained that the presence of his friend Neymar, or even the Argentines, played an important role in his coming. “If the presence of Ney, Paredes and Di Maria played? Yes. It was an important element. (…) It allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simpler to adapt to me. And I was not mistaken, because it was very easy to integrate, ”assured the Argentinian before praising the club of the capital. “I am grateful to PSG because, from the start, they treated me very well. They showed they really wanted me and they took care of me. I thank them for that, because I am very happy to be here today ”.





Lionel Messi also talks about his ambitions. Even if the Pulga won everything with FC Barcelona, ​​the goal remains the Champions League. “It’s a captivating challenge and I want to win more titles. I hope we will achieve great things. (…) The C1? It’s everyone’s dream here. The club has been working for a few years and it has been getting closer recently, ”he explained.