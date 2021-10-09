Hong Kong – 30-story scaffolding collapses: worker dies

In the grip of severe weather, a bamboo installation collapsed on Friday morning on a road in the city center. A worker lost her life.

An impressive incident occurred Friday morning in Happy Valley, an affluent neighborhood in central Hong Kong. Mistreated by torrential rains and strong winds caused by the passage of a typhoon, bamboo scaffolding did not withstand the shock. Erected against a 30-story skyscraper, the facility collapsed, completely obstructing access to the complex and blocking the road below.

At the time of the facts, seven workers – two women and five men – were working on the site, reports the “South China Morning Post”. The two workers were found under the rubble: one was unharmed, but the other succumbed to her injuries a few hours later in hospital. Two motorists stuck in their vehicle were also rescued. One of them was slightly injured.

The torrential rains in the region prompted the Hong Kong Observatory to change its thunderstorm alert to black, the highest level. The alert was downgraded to red an hour later, in the early afternoon, as heavy rains still hit the city. Previously, all kindergartens in Hong Kong had been closed. The Observatory also asked residents to be vigilant and said a storm and heavy rains could lead to flooding in the evening.

( joc )