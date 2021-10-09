Hong Kong University orders removal of Tiananmen statue

Hong Kong’s oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed in China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, according to a letter released Friday.

In this letter to the Hong Kong Alliance, the organizing association of the annual Tiananmen commemorations in the city, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) demanded that the group “immediately arrange for the sculpture to be removed. of the premises of the university “before October 13 at 5 pm.

“If you don’t remove the sculpture … it will be considered abandoned,” the letter said, adding that the university will treat the work as it sees fit without further litigation.

The eight-meter-tall copper statue, which depicts 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies stacked on top of each other, has been on display on the university campus for more than two decades.





The “Pillar of Shame” was the centerpiece of candlelight vigils held in Hong Kong on June 4 to commemorate those killed when Chinese troops, backed by tanks, opened fire on pro-democracy activists in Beijing.

The Danish sculptor of the work, Jens Galschiot, told AFP his withdrawal illustrated the ongoing purge of dissent in Hong Kong, saying he was “shocked if there are plans to desecrate the only memorial in Hong Kong. such a significant and important event in Chinese history “.

Richard Tsoi, a former member of the Alliance’s standing committee, said the university’s demand was “unreasonable”, and asked the university chancellor to keep the statue.

“As an area of ​​free speech and academic freedom, the University of Hong Kong has a social responsibility and mission to preserve the + Pillar of Shame +,” he said in a statement.

The HKU said its request was “based on the latest risk assessment and legal advice.”

Groups and locations linked to the commemoration of the massacre of June 4, 1989 have become the target of the National Security Law, a draconian text adopted in the wake of the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

The Hong Kong Alliance disbanded at the end of September, after the arrest of its main leaders and in the face of mounting pressure against dissent in the city.