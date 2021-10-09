Honkai: Star Rail: How do I participate in the closed beta? – Honkai: Star Rail

While miHoYo just formalized Honkai: Star Rail through several announcements on social networks but also and above all by sharing a trailer, its closed beta is available since Friday, October 8. Therefore, we will explain how to participate.

How do I access the Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta?

First of all, you should know that Android users unfortunately do not have access to this closed beta. Only PC and iOS players can indeed be entitled to it. In addition, there are several methods to hope to participate, the first being to register outright on the official website of Honkai: Star Rail.

To do this, go to the site right here, then log in or register if you do not have an account miHoYo. Then you just have to click on the button ” Start “, Then answer a few questions, including,” What are the main aspects of the game that prompted you to participate in this test? “. Once the questionnaire is completed, they will ask you again for confirmation of your e-mail address, and we just have to wait and hope to receive an affirmative answer.

The second method to get access to Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta consists in going to the game’s official Twitter account. You must then simply reply to the tweet below with your miHoYo account ID. In all, 15 people will be selected, with a draw to take place before October 21, 2021.

Hey, Trailblazers! Follow our Twitter and leave your miHoYo Account ID in the comments section for a chance to win first closed beta eligibility! Time

10/8 12:00 – 10/21 23:59 (UTC + 8)

Prizes

Honkai: Star Rail first closed beta eligibility: 15 winners#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/Shbqf1l4JI – Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) October 8, 2021



At last, miHoYo recommends some specific configurations for the closed beta of Honkai: Star Rail. Here are the different possibilities:

PC: Windows 7 or later with Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, discrete graphics card and Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better.

iOS: Need to have an iPhone XS, XR or better. For iPads, you need an iPad with an A12 chip, an October 2018 model or better. The game runs under the system iOS 12 or higher.