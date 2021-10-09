Honkai: Star Rail – The miHoYo studio formalizes Honkai: Star Rail and prepares for the beta test

The miHoYo studio has revealed itself to the greatest number thanks to the popular success of Genshin Impact. The Chinese developer is nevertheless also already at the origin of the Honkai series and after a few days of teasing on social networks, miHoYo formalizes the next opus in its series, Honkai Star Rail.





The game obviously takes up some of the codes of the previous opus, based on a mix of genres: an immersive universe to explore, a narrative framework to be gradually discovered, RPG mechanics (but here with turn-based tactical combat) and Unlockable characters all with specific abilities – according to the official website just launched, at least eight of its characters will be available at launch.

The narrative of the game is still nebulous (it will have to be discovered in-game), but the players will have vocation to explore a world of science fiction aboard the Astral Express, a space train taking them on expeditions in various worlds and scripted dungeons …

And to forge a more concrete opinion on the game, Honkai: Star Rail is once again in beta test, distributed on PC and iOS mobile platforms, translated into Chinese, Korean and Japanese, but also in English. At first, few testers will be recruited but registrations are open here on the official website. Notice to the curious.