How is the health pass received in New Caledonia?

The health pass is about to become a reality in New Caledonia too. While it has just been announced, and will come into force on Monday, October 11, the reactions reflect the debate on the subject: mixed.

Writing of Nc la 1ere, with Françoise Tromeur

•

One says “delighted”, another finds the decision “unfair”…. The Caledonians questioned this Thursday, October 7 by NC the 1st had very contrasting reactions, after having learned of the entry into force of the health pass on the Caillou from next Monday.

“Release the pressure”

“It will allow us to have a social life on weekends”, develops the passer-by who says she is delighted. “To release the pressure that I know, personally, at work since I am in one of the hospitals.” This other woman shares the same enthusiasm: “In France, it took a long, long time before the vaccination, the pass, etc. We are going to benefit from all these mega-accelerated measures”, she retains, “and that’s great because for Caledonia, the crisis will ‘pass’ very quickly.”

The pass is associated with anti-Covid vaccination: to obtain it, you must be vaccinated or have recently been screened. The reactions of Caledonians therefore echo the fierce debate on the subject. “It is better to do the vaccine. When you [était] baby, we were vaccinated. The vaccine for Covid is the same “, comments a motorist. “We have nothing to protect ourselves”, he adds. “To tell the truth, we’re all scared.”

“Ineligible”

But part of the population is already opposed to the device. “We are in a French country, again, we are free to choose where we want to go. It is unacceptable that this is reserved for vaccinated people”, protests this lady. “We are no longer free at all to move around, with the health pass”, believes another, especially as she sees no interest in it. “Restaurants, I never go there.”

A microtrottoir created by Ondine Moyatea and Louis Perin:

© nouvelleecaledonie





Restaurant owners challenged

Restaurants are indeed part of the places that will be accessible again from Monday on condition of presenting the health pass. For the professionals concerned, it remains to be prepared, and the stakes are high.

“We must apply the protocol that has been put in place (health pass, barrier gestures) because we need to open: we are in great danger”, says Jean François Santini, manager of a restaurant in Nouméa, place des Cocotiers. Manager of another brand, in Magenta this time, Fabrice Chassaing gives a similar story, but he also expresses a little concern: “I have a small restaurant with ten tables. Since I have to do every other table, plus the sanitary pass and the 10 pm curfew, that’s a lot for a small business.”

Words of restaurateurs on the health pass, by Marguerite Poigoune

“A real bubble of oxygen”, for the Medef

Another reaction, that of Medef. In a press release released on October 7 at the end of the day, the employers’ organization “welcomes the government’s announcement, validated by the Customary Senate and Congress, of gradual deconfinement and the implementation of the health pass as of Monday, October 11. These measures, which we insistently request, will enable a large number of companies to resume an activity. ”

And call “Everyone to show good citizenship because this breakthrough remains fragile. It is clear that this real bubble of oxygen for all Caledonians could be called into question in the event of an epidemic rebound. Our efforts must be continued to roll back the epidemic. epidemic, save lives and allow the last sectors that will not be able to resume next week to do so as quickly as possible. “

Report by Dave Waheo Hnasson:

© nouvelleecaledonie