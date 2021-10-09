how the salary of the IT security manager has soared

Highly in demand, this professional is on the front line in the face of more and more frequent hacks. But beware of the stress level …

According to several studies, around one in two French companies have suffered at least one computer attack in the past year. Ever more complex hacks that paralyze activity and have increasingly serious financial consequences.

Enough to push management to (finally) invest massively in IT security, in particular through the recruitment of security managers also called CISOs.

Faced with exponential demand and a shortage of profiles, salaries have tended to soar in recent years.

17% earn more than 100,000 euros per year

According to a study * OpinionWay for the Cesin (Club of experts in my information and digital security), the average annual remuneration, including the variable part, now amounts to 95,800 euros gross while the median salary stands at 89,200 euros gross.

More precisely, excluding variable, they are only 13% to earn less than 60,000 euros gross per year. A third (32%) sees his remuneration between 60 and 79,999 euros, a quarter between 80 and 99,999 euros. They are finally 17% to exceed the mark of 100,000 euros, in a range climbing to 119,999 euros, 9% between 120 and 139,999 euros and 5% touch 140,000 euros and more.

43% of these professionals therefore earn more than 100,000 euros per year if we add the variable part which concerns three quarters of them.

“This average salary is scalable, depending on many criteria, in particular business experience, the size of the company, or the sector, such as that of industry for example” which pays the most, unlike the administration (115,000 euros on average against 70,000).

Industry pays the best, administration the worst

“Location is also an index, since CISOs whose positions are based in Ile-de-France have a much higher remuneration than those in other regions, which is explained by the high proportion of company headquarters located in the region. Parisian “, comments the Cesin.





This salary responds to the complexity of the task, the responsibilities that rest on his shoulders, the very high level of stress as well as the level of education.

77% of respondents have a BAC + 5, 44% have followed a course in engineering school, 81% have studied computer science and 30% have followed a course in computer security.

However, 38% of CISOs say they are “not satisfied” with their current remuneration, satisfaction rises to 81% for profiles from the industrial sector, whose level of remuneration is higher than in other sectors.

52% of CISOs believe that they are not sufficiently remunerated in relation to their commitment to the company and 54% in relation to their level of responsibilities. Only 6 out of 10 CISO feel they are valued at their fair value.

Fuse

“The increase in salaries is a recent phenomenon,” nevertheless qualifies a CISO interviewed who also evokes “an unprecedented level of stress, professionals on the verge of nervous breakdown at the sight of constant pressure and a role of fuse when the company is undergoing a major attack. What cause a significant turnover in the profession, he believes.

The study of Cesin nevertheless highlights a certain stability. 40% of CISOs have held a position in the same company for more than 5 years, and more than a third have been exercising this profession for more than 10 years.

*: Study carried out by OpinionWay with a sample of 290 CESIN members, based on a contact file provided by CESIN between June 21 and July 7, 2021.