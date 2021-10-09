“I discovered a true friend”

During the last issue of Dance with the stars broadcast this October 8 on TF1, it is Jean-Baptiste Maunier who was eliminated. The actor reacted this Saturday on his Instagram account.
Dance with the stars, episode 4! It’s been a month since Camille Combal returned to the TF1 stage with new candidates and their dance partners. Three of them have already been eliminated, namely Lââm, Lola Dubini and Moussa Niang. And this Friday, October 8 on TF1, the competition was once again upset since the ten celebrities still in the race faced a completely new challenge. Each star / dancer couple was indeed opposed to another pair in a new event called the “duel”. These battles were created from the ranking of the previous prime, the first duo in the ranking faced the second and so on… The one who received the highest marks from the judges – Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova, François Alu and Jean-Paul Gaultier – got together. qualified for next week, and the other was going face-to-face.
Dita Von Teese at the top, Jean-Baptiste Maunier eliminated
Tayc and Fauve Hautot won the first duel of the evening and qualified for the rest of the adventure. Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette were sent face-to-face. Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette won their duel while Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme were sent face-to-face. Michou and Elsa Bois were better than Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby and therefore continue the competition, while the actress ofHere it all begins was sent face-to-face. At a very high level duel, Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata had a few more points than Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac. Finally, Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal won their duel against Wejdene and Samuel Texier.
Jean-Baptiste Maunier delivers a nice statement to Inès Vandamme
Each in turn, the five endangered duets set off on the dance floor. They had 45 seconds to convince on a cha-cha. Two couples were saved by the jury (Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette and Wejdene / Samuel Texier), while two others were picked up by the public, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac and Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby (which has also made an uproar on Twitter). Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme were therefore eliminated. The ex-star of Choristers returned this Saturday to his adventure on his Instagram account. And it is a message far from the controversies that he shared. “I shared wonderful emotional moments alongside other couples, I took great pleasure in discovering dance“, he began, before greeting his partner Inès Vandamme.”THANKS for everything, besides being a talented dancer, I discovered a true friend, and I am proud of what we have accomplished! You transmitted to me your passion, your determination and thanks to your benevolence I was able to gain confidence in myself, and especially to HAVE FUN on the floor“. Jean-Baptiste Maunier also wished “the best to other couples“, and he thanked the show crew, the judges, and the audience.”Thanks to the judges for your advice, your criticisms which have given me the desire to surpass myself and progress. And of course, thank you all for the support and the many messages I receive, I am deeply touched! See you soon“, he concluded.