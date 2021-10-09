“I don’t want ‘Bac Nord’ to serve the pseudo security campaign of Zemmour and Le Pen”

Since its release on August 18, the film has been cited by many politicians. Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen take it as an example, use it to campaign and illustrate their security proposals. What to ulcerate his director.

Gilles Lellouche, Karim Leklou and François Civil. © Jérôme Macé / Chifoumi Production

Cédric Jimenez has several times imagined communicating and responding directly, without ever doing so. Each time, the Marseille director of Bac Nord has given up, “so as not to put a part back in the machine”. Because since the film was released in theaters in mid-August, the candidate of the National Rally Marine Le Pen has repeatedly cited her film, to support his proposals for the presidential election. The possible candidate Eric Zemmour also made references. Scared, the director wants to put the dots on the i’s, recall the meaning of his film and its correct interpretation. It was he who contacted France Inter, following an article published a few days ago.

A bad interpretation of the film

“It’s pure political recovery” indignant Cédric Jimenez. “A film remains a film, it is a fiction which tells a very specific news item, it does not tell the whole of the northern districts.” The director confides that he does not have “well lived”, “I hated” he even said, when he repeatedly saw his film cited by the far right.

This situation is according to him “representative of the political vacuum” which may exist at the start of the presidential campaign, where certain themes keep coming back, such as immigration and insecurity. “If the only campaign argument is a film with actors, it’s ridiculous, it’s crazy! “ exclaims Cédric Jimenez.

“If a film becomes a campaign argument on safety, it is deplorable. “

Whether it is the polemicist Éric Zemmour or Marine le Pen who talk about his film, it’s the same thing. “I am not reacting well”, tells the director. “I don’t agree with them at all, I don’t want to be associated with them. They don’t represent our values.” He pursues : “I don’t want ‘Bac Nord’ to serve their pseudo security campaign”, then add: “Eric Zemmour takes the bad example, he interprets the film in a bad way. He only has that to say? It’s absurd. This man is not serious. They use this film to say terrible things, which I more than disagree with. “ With these speeches, it is also a certain image of the northern districts that is perpetuated: “By drumming the message, people think it’s really like that in the northern quarters.”

A film shot in 2019

The director recalls that he was born in the northern districts, he grew up there. “There is a lot of diversity and a lot of joy, I have great memories.” He insists : “The city is not ‘Bac Nord’. ‘Bac Nord’ is a police affair. The film is not called quartier nord!” For him, the feature film does not evoke security and immigration issues, but the work of the police: “the suburb is the context.”





Cédric Jimenez also specifies that his film has been ready for a year and that it was shot in 2019. “You have to take a step back. If the movie had been released a year ago, I wouldn’t be facing this. I wasn’t going to wait for the campaign to end to release the movie. I don’t think the movie was going to be. a political object. “

Basically, he is not disturbed by the reactions of critics or spectators generated by the film, but political recovery does not appeal to him:

“When one is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, one does not take a film as an example. It is not serious, one presents a program. Especially by putting on the film values ​​that it does not represent.”

Cédric Jimenez would prefer that the candidates present real solutions. “On the contrary, we must open up social dialogue, train the cops for more education, so that they are ready to communicate with the neighborhoods” he concludes.