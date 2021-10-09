“I just got attacked in the street”: Exasperated, Delphine Wespiser gives a rant

Between burglaries and thefts, more and more stars are victims of terrible mishaps. And the latest is Delphine Wespiser. On the evening of Friday, October 8, the former Miss France 2012 shared her big rant following an assault suffered in the street.

Shortly after the end of Do not touch My TV, where the former Miss France officiates as columnist, Delphine Wespiser then shared her story in Instagram story. “I just got attacked in the street. In a sleight of hand, my watch was gone“, she declared. And to continue, angry:”Fed up with this country! What does the police ? We turned an hour to find my attacker and we didn’t see a single police patrol during that timeFortunately, the companion of Roger Erhart was not physically struck by the criminals.





An incident which strongly revolted the young woman of 29 years who, subsequently, shared the opinion of a subscriber. The latter had explained to him how much he thinks that French justice is too “lax / ineffective“.

A year full of twists and turns

This year, Delphine Wespiser has accumulated many misadventures. The one who is in a relationship with Roger Erhart – with whom she shares a few years apart – has also been the victim of a terrible assault. Last March, the former Miss France 2012 confided in Purepeople on the day she was the victim of inappropriate gestures and harassment from many politicians. And to continue about his fans: “They drew me naked and then they came to my house. They asked my parents if they could take me. We complained and we got scared. “