“I sincerely consider her as my daughter”

On the occasion of the live semi-final of The Voice All-Stars on TF1, Nikos Aliagas confided without make-up to TV-Leisure. Interview with an entertainer who is well in his trainers.

At 52, Nikos Aliagas, the host of the biggest barnums on the front page (star Academy, The Voice All-Stars, NRJ Music Awards…), grew up in front of the TF1 cameras. On the occasion of the launch of live broadcasts from The Voice All-Stars on Saturday October 16 at 9:05 pm, the essential Mr Loyal of the front page agreed to take stock with Télé-Loisirs. And how to talk about the career of Nikos Aliagas without mentioning the one who has accompanied him for 20 years: Jenifer! Winner of the first season of Star Academy, historical coach of The Voice, the 38-year-old singer has forged a special bond with the host. In any case, that’s what he says when you talk to him about Jen ‘.

“She understood everything about this job, she survived everything, she traces her path“

“In a glance, we understand each other. We know each other so well that we don’t even have to talk to each other to know what the other is thinking or feeling, he confides. When I’m with Jenifer, I’m with my family. Like at home. I consider her as my daughter. She started as my child at 18. Today, she is thirty-eight, she has become a woman. see with her children. She understood everything about this job, she survived everything, she traces her path. She is an exceptional woman and a great girl. If we had been told twenty years ago that our destinies were going to be meet so often, we would never have believed it … “





