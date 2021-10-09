“I wanted him to score” Benzema tells about the penalty offered to Mbappé

Benzema: “I really wanted Mbappé to score”
“At the microphone of M6, Karim Benzema returned to the penalty he offered to Kylian Mbappé Thursday against Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations:” On the ground, I try to make best my teammates every time. The last match against Finland with Griezmann, it went well. There, with the return of Kylian, we found each other well. With Antoine too. It’s the whole team. For the penalty, we are players who all take penalties. I wanted him to score. I picked up the ball and gave it to him. After what there was at the Euro, it is erased. It was a match. I really wanted him to score. It was a decisive goal that allowed us to continue to seek victory. “
Griezmann on returning to Spain after loss
“If we lose I’m going to have Koke every day who will room me up and make little jokes. Same for some Spanish friends I have in Madrid. I would like it to be me who room on Monday.”
Griezmann on making an impact by winning on Sunday
“It’s to give us confidence and show the other nations that we haven’t lost anything, that we’re still a strong nation. It’s an important match for us, a final, a trophy to go for . It won’t be easy but I think we have the weapons to hurt them. “
Griezmann on forgetting the Euro in case of victory on Sunday
“I don’t think so because we won the World Cup and we still think about Euro 2016. But it would do us good mentally and it would give us a lot of confidence for the future. But we have to win on Sunday, to prove that we still have the level and that we can do badly for the next World Cup. “
Griezmann on Henry’s scoring record
“He is not very far but you have to put them, the 10 goals that remain (Griezmann is currently at 41 goals in Blues). It is close, but it is not a goal that obsesses me. I go games without shooting on goal, it shows how much it is not an obsession. Ten goals is not a lot and a lot at the same time. We’re going to take it easy. “
Griezmann on the game he awaits against Spain
“We know that Spain often has the ball. We will see how we play, how the coach wants to prepare for the match, but it doesn’t matter. We know how to keep the ball, play with it. We also know how to defend low. It’s not a problem. It’s the attitude and the fact of wanting to win all the duels that will make the difference. “
Griezmann on the system in 3-4-1-2
“We can talk about tactics, 3-4-1-2 or whatever the coach decides. We will have to give everything on the pitch, work together and have the same attitude as in the second half against Belgium. Afterwards, it is true that for me as a player, the best is to be in the axis and free. But the coach makes choices, you have to respect them and follow them to the letter. “
Griezmann on Laporte’s choice to play for Spain
“I look at Spain a lot. He has integrated very well into the game of Spain and Luis Enrique. I have always appreciated him as a defender. The choice, each one makes their own. We have also very good exchanges. We always wish him the best, except Sunday. “
Griezmann on Mbappé’s recent statements
Griezmann evokes the words of Mbappé who evoked this week his feeling of loneliness after his missed penalty against Switzerland: “I understand this feeling. We are lucky to have him, he is a top player who wants to win everything, in club , in selection or individually. He is expected to score four, five goals. But what he does at his age is already extraordinary. We fell on him a bit after the Euro but it was a little unfair. It was necessary to be there, to have the desire to shoot it, this penalty. It was not his fault that we were eliminated against Switzerland. It is up to us to put it in the best conditions , whether it is the journalists, us his team-mates or the supporters. We are incredibly lucky to have him with us. We have to take advantage of him. I am sure that if we give him confidence and joy, there is will have games like yesterday and he will win us games. “
Griezmann on what to improve with Mbappé and Benzema
“We have to play more matches. After that, it’s up to me to find more. But I think yesterday we managed to play well together, to find each other. It’s up to us to put them in the best conditions. and yesterday they responded, whether it was Kylian or Karim. They were extraordinary, they did us a lot of good. Let them play the same game again on Sunday and I think there will be no problem. “
Griezmann on the Spanish players he knows well
“Especially at the beginning it’s going to be weird. With Koke, we are together all the time, in the locker room or at home. But after five minutes you forget everything and the game begins. They have a very good team, they play very well. on the ball, they press very high. With Luis Enrique, whom I adore and I admire as a coach, they have good matches. They make the semi-final at the Euro, there they are in the final, they propose great game and have very good results. “
Griezmann on the presence of several Blues in La Liga
“We know them a little more. There is also this aspect of not coming back to Spain having lost. We have to come back having won, so we will do everything to. We will run more, we will do double the efforts.”
Griezmann compares yesterday’s match to Argentina’s at the World Cup
“It’s a little the same emotions, a game a little crazy. After compared to the goal celebrations, it was almost the same. Against Argentina, it clicked us a little and then we raised our level of game. Why not make it the same today. It’s up to us to confirm but it did us good mentally to come back from a score to 2-0 and show that we could win against any team? . “
Antoine Griezmann on what remains of his first selections
“I still like being in the France team, I’m always proud to wear these colors. I always love football, I’m with this locker room, the staff too. I also have a little more experience and I am a champion. of the world, but otherwise I’m always the same, trying to give the best of myself offensively or defensively, compared to what the team needs. “
Antoine Griezmann on the speeches at the break
“We settled two or three things tactically.” Piochy “(Paul Pogba) raised the tone. We had to go press high enough, be strong in the duels and that’s where the difference was compared to the first half. -time. Then with the ball we were more technically correct, we managed to find Karim and Kylian who made the difference. “
Antoine Griezmann on the match against Belgium
“I think it’s a match that will do us good, maybe a click. We will have to confirm on Sunday, but especially after the Euro where it was a failure, making a big second half helped us feels good. After the game in the locker room, it was screaming all over the place. Technically, tactically, we were above and very good. “
Antoine Griezmann on his 100th selection against Spain
“Yes, this is the perfect match. It will be special. I am very proud and very happy. I hope it will end well with a cup and a party after the game.”
Antoine Griezmann arrives
It is now the French striker who will answer questions from the press.
Theo Hernandez on Romelu Lukaku
Hernandez: “Everyone knows he’s tough. But I think he was there in the first 20 minutes and then he disappeared. There was Raphael next to Lucas, I was there too. We did. our job and we won this game. “
Theo Hernandez on the perception of opponents
Hernandez: “No, nobody doubted. Everyone knew the team that France has, the players who are there. There were good times, others not so good, but it’s football. We have saw yesterday that we had an incredible group. “
Theo Hernandez on the importance of the victory against Belgium
Hernandez: “We have a great team and we gave everything to the end. There is a great game to play on Sunday and a final to win.”
Hernandez: “We ate them”
Theo Hernandez recognizes that the Blues discussed between them at the break against Belgium. “In the second half, we ate them,” said the Milanese.
Theo Hernandez already present in front of the journalists
He goes back to the words in the locker room at half-time: “We started the match well, the first 20 minutes, then we lowered the intensity. At half-time, we said to ourselves that we had a place in the final to get and that we had to win this match. Everyone spoke and we ate them in the second half. “
Start of press conference at 6:45 p.m.
Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez will face the press to discuss the victory in added time against Belgium on Wednesday night and the upcoming final against Spain on Sunday in Milan.