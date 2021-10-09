“I wanted him to score” Benzema tells about the penalty offered to Mbappé

08/10 at 18:53

Griezmann evokes the words of Mbappé who evoked this week his feeling of loneliness after his missed penalty against Switzerland: “I understand this feeling. We are lucky to have him, he is a top player who wants to win everything, in club , in selection or individually. He is expected to score four, five goals. But what he does at his age is already extraordinary. We fell on him a bit after the Euro but it was a little unfair. It was necessary to be there, to have the desire to shoot it, this penalty. It was not his fault that we were eliminated against Switzerland. It is up to us to put it in the best conditions , whether it is the journalists, us his team-mates or the supporters. We are incredibly lucky to have him with us. We have to take advantage of him. I am sure that if we give him confidence and joy, there is will have games like yesterday and he will win us games. “