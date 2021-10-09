Iceland says stop until further notice

Reykjavik decided, Friday, October 8, to suspend the use of this American vaccine citing slight increased risks of heart inflammation.

Iceland no longer wants to use the Moderna vaccine to fight the Covid-19 epidemic. At least for now. So she decided to suspend it, Friday October 8. The reason: a slight increased risk of heart inflammation. But where its Scandinavian neighbors have decided to limit the use of the vaccine developed by the American laboratory, Reykjavik has decided to go further. In a statement published on the website of the Icelandic Directorate of Health, the authorities indicate that “as the supply of Pfizer vaccine is sufficient in the territory (…), the chief epidemiologist decided not to use the vaccine Moderna in Iceland ”.





This decision is motivated by “the increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with the Moderna vaccine, in addition to the vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech,” the chief epidemiologist said in a statement. For two months, Iceland had administered an additional dose “almost exclusively” with the Moderna vaccine for Icelanders vaccinated with Janssen, a single-dose serum marketed by the American laboratory Johnson & Johnson, as well as for the elderly and immunocompromised who have received two doses of another vaccine.

Measures taken by Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark

