Ideal for athletes, the connected watch Fitbit Versa 3 is on sale

The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is an upgraded version of the previous model. It incorporates new functionalities in health and sport, for even more complete monitoring. And at the moment, Amazon and Cdiscount are lowering the price: it goes from 229.95 euros to 169.99 euros.

Fitbit, an essential brand of bracelet and connected watch, had already proven its worth with its products such as the Versa, which has established itself on the market. Following the Versa 2, the American manufacturer comes to make improvements and offers the 3rd generation. This new watch is better equipped than before, with an integrated GPS, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, fast recharging … For those interested, it is also the ideal opportunity to crack since it benefits from a reduction of almost 60 euros.

The essentials to remember about the Fitbit Versa 3

An improved version compared to the previous model

Integrated GPS for better tracking

Compatible with Google assistant, Alexa

(Very) fast recharging coupled with good battery life

Instead of a crossed out price of 229.95 euros, the Fitbit Versa 3 connected watch is currently on sale at 169.99 euros on the Amazon site as well as on Cdiscount.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Fitbit Versa 3. The table updates automatically. .

Fitbit know-how

Faced with the success of its Versa range, Fitbit is back with a third version. This connected watch is therefore the successor of the Versa 2, without disrupting the design. We have the right to the same square format, with a few more marked curves all the same to have an immersive effect, without borders. It also offers an AMOLED screen, but this time a little more generous with 1.58 inches against 1.34 inches on the old model. Even its definition is slightly better (336 x 336 pixels VS 300 x 300 pixels), for a sharper display quality.

The 3 does not change fundamentally and takes over the main features of the previous model. These include its resistance to water (up to 50 meters), its activity tracker, monitoring the number of calories burned, monitoring sleep, guided breathing sessions, receiving notifications, monitoring constant heart. Of course you can count on the very complete application of the brand, to have all the details on your data.





An improved version: for a more complete follow-up

With the Versa 2, there was a cruel lack of precision, and therefore was not ideal for tackling your business thoroughly. Fitbit has learned the lesson, and thus offers an integrated GPS in its new Versa, to best satisfy athletes so that they can obtain precise statistics on their activity – you can go jogging, without your smartphone, while having precise tracking of your position.

To continue in the novelties, thanks to the new update of the Fibit OS system (version 5.1), the watch now integrates Google Assistant – no wonder with the takeover of Fibit by Google. In addition, there is the possibility of making calls, thanks to the presence of microphone and speaker in the watch. The microphone can also be used for another purpose, to dictate text to voice. A practical function to answer an SMS directly from the watch without having to take out your smartphone. Regarding the measurement of the level of oxygen in the blood (SpO2), it can now be done automatically during the night, regardless of the dial configured by the user if he wishes.

12 minutes of charging for a day of autonomy

This Versa 3 will be able to accompany you on a daily basis thanks to its good autonomy, able to last up to 6 days without the GPS and Sp02 activated. It is therefore very enduring, but it impresses above all for its rapid charging system allowing you to recover 24 hours of battery life in just 12 minutes – it will help you out more than once.

To learn even more, read the Fitbit Versa 3 datasheet.

Which connected watch to choose in 2021?

In order to find out what the competition has to offer and choose the model that suits your needs and your budget, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best connected watches in 2021.