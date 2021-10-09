“If we lose, Koke will room me”, Antoine Griezmann wants at all costs to beat Spain

From our special correspondent in Turin,

From one stadium to another. After the success against Belgium at Juventus Stadium, the Blues savored the day after victory in the south of the city, in the Torino stadium. On the program, scrub for the starters, with special attention to Adrien Rabiot, who has done more stretching in a session than us since birth, and toro then finishing work for the substitutes. All in a relaxed atmosphere like Antoine Griezmann, all smiles at a press conference, two days before his 100th cape in Blue in the Nations League final against La Roja. “It’s ideal that it is against Spain, he commented, but especially because it will be both a final and the 100th. It will be special. “

Beyond the prospect of winning a new trophy with the France team, the Atlético de Madrid striker intends to return home to Spain in the shoes of the winner to avoid the taunts of his friend Koke, whom he will meet in the opposing camp on Sunday in San Siro. “If we lose, Koke will put me up every day.” I would like to be the one who rooms a little Monday. “





Like Argentina in 2018

To win the right to make fun of his colchoneros pals, Grizou and the Blues will have to get rid of a radiant Spain against Italy from the top of its 70% possession. They will be able to count on the new dynamic generated by the Belgian overthrow in the second half on Thursday. Also passing in front of journalists, Théo Hernandez supports this idea of ​​a more confident France after “having eaten” Belgium. And Griezmann is tempted to see similarities with the success against Argentina in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

“I think it’s a bit the same emotions as against Argentina, with the same goal celebrations, the joy of the fans on the pitch and afterwards in the locker room. Against Argentina, it had clicked. Why not Sunday, too. “To erase a sluggish start to autumn, but certainly” not to draw a line on the elimination of the Euro “. That, only time (and the 2022 World Cup) will be able to relieve it.