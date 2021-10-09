In Ajaccio, the arrival of Zemmour disrupted by demonstrators – France 24

The far-right polemicist continued his campaign tour in the imperial city. A speech in the open air before a signing session: Corsicans caressed in the direction of the hair and others who welcomed him with “Fascist outside”.

Mid-afternoon on the quai d’honneur of the port of Ajaccio. Under the still hot sun of October, some 250 people flock to attend Eric Zemmour’s conference. Compulsory health pass, bag searches, security barriers, bouncers at the entrance and CRS stationed nearby: everything has been planned to ensure a calm debate. Arrived the day before in Corsica, the polemicist is officially on tour in the island to dedicate his work but the device set up in the imperial city looks furiously like the beginning of the campaign.

In the ranks of the public, some do not hide their desire to see Zemmour declare himself. About twenty young people, who arrived especially from the continent for the occasion, proudly wear T-shirts bearing the effigy of “Their candidate” and take advantage of the stay to distribute stickers “Zemmour President”. They are not the only ones to appreciate his speech, however, especially the anti-immigration aspect.

Still no declaration of candidacy

“I think I’ll vote for him if he shows up, at least in the first round, assures a young Ajaccian in his twenties, shoulder-length hair and thick-rimmed glasses. His ideas are not so new, we have already seen them at the Front National, but he exposes them better, with more courage. It emerges from political methods. ” A few meters away, a retiree abounds, explaining that Eric Zemmour “tell the truth” and that, in absolute terms, “The fewer immigrants there are, the better off we are”.





Despite his passion for the Empire and the echo of his favorite themes in a part of the island population, Eric Zemmour did not choose the city of Napoleon Bonaparte to announce his candidacy: he is here, says- he, “To seek the affection of the Corsicans”, from “Mediterranean, like [lui]”. In the absence of affection, the polemicist will have at least had animation.

A few minutes before his arrival on stage, a group made up of activists from the independence party Core in Fronte and left-wing trade unionists came to express their opposition to the ideas and the presence of the former journalist. A hundred people, gathered behind the gates, chant “Fasciti Fora!” (Fascists outside), finger the middle finger and curse the support of Eric Zemmour.

Exasperated to be called “French”, a group of Ajaccians jumped the barriers and attacked the separatists. Scuffles ensued which the CRS quickly put an end to. Not enough to cool the ardor of Eric Zemmour, who begins his conference most peacefully in the world: “I don’t create any tension, there are people who are intolerant and sectarian. This is all theater. ”

Stroking the nationalist electorate in the direction of the hair

Obviously aware that the autonomists and the Corsican separatists have capitalized more than 67% of the votes in the last territorial elections, the polemicist seems determined to stroke the nationalist electorate in the direction of the hair. At the stand, Eric Zemmour conveniently forgets his aversion to first names absent from the Christian calendar (Ghjulia and Andria were the most popular names in Corsica in 2020). He does not hesitate, either, to defend the rapprochement of Corsican prisoners on the island, launching to the audience: “The toughest among you are not jihadists, which is why the necessary punishment of the culprits should not result in double the punishment for the families. We have to bring the prisoners together. ”

The day before, at the microphone of France 3 Corse, Eric Zemmour had even recognized, “sorry”, that the plasticizations perpetrated by the FLNC “Saved this sublime region from concreting”. Demagogue, Zemmour? He defends himself and does not see “Incompatibility” between voting for nationalists in local elections and national politics: “The Corsicans are a Roman people, that’s what I like about them. They love greatness. And so, when France is big, they are French. And when she’s not grown up, they become Corsicans again. ” Really in the grain.