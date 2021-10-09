In Germany, Armin Laschet begins its withdrawal

Armin Laschet, leader of the CDU, in Munich (Germany), September 24, 2021. On the screen: “So that Germany remains stable”. INGMAR BJÖRN NOLTING FOR “L / INGMAR BJÖRN NOLTING FOR” THE WORLD “

Armin Laschet’s days as President of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) are numbered. Thursday, October 7 in the evening, the unfortunate candidate of the conservatives for the chancellery appeared in front of the cameras to announce his gradual departure from the direction of the political formation. He took note of the debacle of the Christian Democratic bloc (CDU and its Bavarian wing CSU) in the September 26 elections, where he recorded the worst result in its history. “We must analyze the results of the ballot and initiate the reorganization of the CDU”, did he declare.

Mr. Laschet announced that he would meet party officials at the start of the week in order to quickly convene a congress. He specified that he would participate in the “Moderation” the internal debate on the future president of the formation. This maneuver allows him to remain the interlocutor of his party throughout the phase of the coalition negotiations currently underway between the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the liberal FDP party, who want to form a government.





If these discussions were not successful, said Mr. Laschet, he would be ready to resume talks to form a so-called “Jamaican” coalition, so nicknamed because of the colors of the parties, which would be made up of conservatives (black), environmentalists. (green) and the Liberals of the FDP (yellow). This alliance still seems to him the best political option for Germany. “We do not close any doors”, he stressed, while suggesting that he would no longer necessarily claim the post of chancellor if such a coalition were to materialize.

Infighting

This is the second act of withdrawal from Armin Laschet in a few days. One after another, he abandons the seats that made him one of the most powerful politicians in the country. The native of Aachen has already organized his succession at the head of his stronghold in North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous Land in Germany, where a new Christian Democratic Minister-President – Hendrik Wüst , 46 – was appointed earlier this week. It is now the leadership of the CDU that he apparently wants to cede in good order. On Friday morning, during his last speech in the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament, as regional president, Armin Laschet announced that he would now sit only in the Bundestag.

In recent days, the pressure had become very strong around Armin Laschet. Many Christian Democrats criticized him for not having accepted his defeat. When the Greens and the FDP announced on Wednesday morning that they did not wish to continue negotiations with the CDU, the meager hopes that remained that the Conservatives would form a government received yet another wake-up call. This was too much for Armin Laschet, who for ten days has faced constant attacks from the conservatives, in particular from his Bavarian rival Markus Söder, who has long supplanted him in the polls.

