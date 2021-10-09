In Guadeloupe, a teenage girl soon tried for the murder of her mother

6:00 p.m. on October 9, 2021, modified at 9:05 p.m. on October 9, 2021

It is the mystery of the black car that will be tried by the Pointe-à-Pitre children’s court in Guadeloupe from October 13. Jade, now aged 16 and a half, is being prosecuted for murder. She is accused of having premeditatedly killed her mother on July 6, 2020 in the parking lot of the largest shopping center in Grande-Terre. For his lawyers Bertrand Burman and Jenny Morvan as for his father, Yannick, this death can only be a dramatic accident. The case is extremely rare and disturbing. “Jade is our only daughter,” says her father. “She loved us and we loved her. She even had a rather close relationship with us. We had no problem with her. Our daughter was balanced, well in her head, worked well at school, was obedient as a teenager can be. Obviously, she had no legal problems or even discipline at school. We were very close friends, and our family was happy. “

The teenager has a secret that she shares with her mother: she has had a boyfriend for a few months. He comes from a difficult city on the island, while Jade comes from a very wealthy family of entrepreneurs. “I suspected something like that, slips the father. But I said nothing. In any case, there was, there, too, no conflict with his mother on the subject. I would have known.” Jade’s close entourage describes her as a “kind”, “generous”, “jovial”, “smiling” girl.

Seven different versions of the facts

This July 6, 2020 in the morning, Jade leaves by car with Yahna, her mother, to enroll in high school. But documents are missing. They have to go home to pick them up and make photocopies. Back home, Jade says she decided to take her father’s gun, a Glock 25, to give it to her boyfriend to defend herself. She must meet him in the afternoon. “There was a context of confrontation between rival gangs of city, explains Master Burman. Her boyfriend had been threatened. She undoubtedly wanted to protect him or to value himself with him by giving him a weapon. A teenage bullshit. .. “

“ What are you doing with it? You’re crazy! Do you want to kill yourself? “

It is during the second visit to the house that Jade steals the automatic pistol while her mother waits for her at the wheel of the car. She manipulates it and a gunshot goes into the room. A ball gets lodged in the floor. His mother hears nothing. The girl climbs back into the back of the car and hides the gun discreetly under the driver’s seat. They then take the road to the shopping center. It is about ten o’clock. Yahna pulls up close to one of the entrances and stays behind the wheel while her daughter goes to make photocopies. It is on his return that the tragedy occurs. What happened behind the scenes of the big black family Audi? Jade will give seven different versions of the facts.

During one of her auditions, Jade recounts that her mother saw her pick up the gun under the seat to put it back in her bag, which she then turned around and said, “What is this? What are you doing with that? You’re crazy! Do you want to kill yourself? ” She would have turned to grab her daughter’s wrist. The blow would then have gone off, fatally injuring her with a bullet in the head.





A call to her best friend’s mother

Just after the tragedy, two security guards posted near the entrance tell that Jade rushed in tears, shouting: “Mum is dead, Mum is dead! She is in the car.” The two men run as well as several onlookers. Yahna is conscious. “She was very calm,” said one of the guards. She told me that she was a nurse, she asked what had happened. She herself shut off the engine and unbuckled her seat belt. under his left ear. I made a point of compression. ” Yahna died in Pointe-à-Pitre hospital two days later from the hemorrhage. A security guard reports that Jade said: “My mother committed suicide, I shouldn’t have left her alone and went to make photocopies. I wanted to stop her but I couldn’t.” Why this lie? “She told me that she had said that to protect herself, because she thought that one would not believe her on the circumstances of the accident”, explains her lawyer Bertrand Burman.

“ I am in a nightmare. It all has no tail or head, it’s worthy of a movie script “

Another disturbing element was raised by the prosecution which led to the retention of the charge of murder. From the mall, a few minutes before the drama, Jade called her “aunty”, the mother of her best friend whom she nicknamed as well. She tells him: “Mum had a fight with dad, she told me that she wanted to kill herself and that she had a gun.” “She absolutely wanted to join her boyfriend in the afternoon, as her auntie lives three minutes’ walk from the shopping center, she wanted her to come and get her, that’s why she invented this story, details the lawyer Bertrand Burman. She also mentioned a rifle, not her father’s pistol. She was afraid that her mother would not allow her to see her friend because of the problem with enrollment in high school, it has nothing to do with preparing for an assassination. “

In her audition, the aunty claims she can’t believe Jade could have done this. “I’m in a nightmare, sighs Yannick, her father. All this has no tail or head, it’s worthy of a film script. Jade had no reason to blame her mother or me. . “

No explanation

The ballistic expertise did not provide any elements allowing the accreditation of one thesis or another. It is clear that the shot was indeed produced by pulling the trigger. He was not shot at touching end. Psychiatric examinations did not reveal anything convincing either. No pathology detected in Jade. The first psychiatrist who met her while she was in police custody will speak of a “cold and detached” person. “She was in shock, in a police station for the first time in her life, her mother between life and death, she didn’t give a damn about everything, says her lawyer Me Burman. Besides the other experts will not repeat that.”

“There is no motive, but really none, to think that it is an assassination. When you decide to kill someone, you choose the place. There, it was an unforeseen stop, ten meters from the guards , with a lot of people around, ”pleads Me Burman. “I’m not denying that something happened in the car, concludes her father. But from there to think that she wanted to kill her mother, it is impossible. There is no reason for this. act.” The investigation chamber does not see it any clearer: “The reason for taking action remains to this day mysterious, and of the many questions asked by expert professionals and social workers, none have been able to find an answer shedding light on the incomprehensible of this matricidal act. “

The three juvenile court judges will have to decide Jade’s future. If her guilt is found, she faces 20 years in prison. And 18 months if the accident thesis is preferred.