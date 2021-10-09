In Mali, release of Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez kidnapped in 2017

A Colombian Franciscan nun, Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, kidnapped in February 2017 by jihadists in Mali, was released on Saturday, the Malian presidency announced in a statement.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 in Karangasso, near Koutiala, in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, where she had been working as a missionary for six years. The presidency of Mali welcomes this Saturday “the courage and bravery of the sister“, Specifying that this release is”the crowning of 4 years and 8 months of combined efforts of several intelligence services“. The president of the transition in Mali, Colonel Assimi Goîta, assures in this press release, the Malian people and the international community that “efforts are underwayTo free all those held in Mali.





The release of the Colombian nun was confirmed to AFP by the Archbishop of Bamako, Mgr Jean Zerbo who assured that “is doing well“. “We prayed a lot for his release. I thank the Malian authorities and the other goodwill that made this release possible», Said the archbishop. The brother of the ex-hostage, Edgar Narvaez, expressed his emotion to him, after having received confirmation of the release. “Thank god she is healthy they sent me pictures and she looks good», Reacted Edgar Narvaez, in a brief conversation with AFP.

In a letter sent last July by the Red Cross to her brother, Sister Gloria Narvaez explained that she was detained by “a group of GSIM», The Support Group for Islam and Muslims, linked to Al-Qaeda. A French journalist, Olivier Dubois, was kidnapped in early April in northern Mali by jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda.