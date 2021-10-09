In Morocco, rabies still kills

In 2020, 9 deaths caused by rabies were recorded in Morocco, according to data from the Ministry of Health. However, the risks or even the means to protect oneself from them remain for a good part of our fellow citizens, totally unknown.

In order to provide more solutions on the prevention and treatment against this disease, a scientific webinar was organized by the Institut Pasteur du Maroc (IPM) and Sanofi Pasteur on the occasion of the 15th edition of the World Day of the fight. against rabies. The theme of this meeting was “Taking charge of the individual post-exposure to the risk of rabies”.

At this meeting, which was attended by several national and international experts, discussions focused on the importance of raising awareness of this disease and its elimination at the national level. “Our strategy revolves around 5 major axes: epidemiological surveillance, public awareness, patient care through vaccination, biological diagnosis and technical supervision of anti-rabies centers”, declared Professor Abderrahmane Maaroufi, director of the Institut Pasteur in Morocco.





At the end of the discussions, the specialists provided several pieces of advice. Among other things, they advise children not to touch unfamiliar animals, encourage them to report any bites by an unfamiliar animal. In case of contact with an animal suspected of having rabies, it is recommended to wash the wound well with soap and water for 15 minutes and immediately go to the nearest rabies center for appropriate treatment. wound and receive vaccination.

The objective of the Moroccan Association for the fight against rabies (AMLR) being to eradicate this disease by 2030, appealing to the health authorities for the urgent development and implementation of a national plan for rabies. ‘eliminate.