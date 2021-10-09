In orbit and on the ground, the blob electrifies schools

They are called “Blobinou”, “Sponge Blob” or “Blob Marley” … Thousands of blobs, these strange creatures formed from a single cell, have landed in schools to be the subject of an experience, orchestrated from space by Thomas Pesquet.

More than 4,500 classes across France, from CE2 to Terminale, are in turmoil, and at the cleat for D-Day: from Monday until October 17, they will launch together in an unprecedented experience led by the CNES (National Center for Space Studies), which will consist of comparing the behavior of the blob on Earth and in zero gravity, at an altitude of 400 km.

As soon as they received their “blobs kits” at the start of the school year, the teachers started breeding and discovered with fascination this living being, responding to the scientific name “Physarum polycephalum”, inhabiting the undergrowth.

The creature, which appeared on Earth between a billion and 700 million years ago – long before the dinosaurs – consists of only one cell and several nuclei, which can multiply. Similar to a yellow spongy mass, it has no mouth, stomach, legs, or brain … and yet eats (a lot), moves (slowly), and has amazing learning abilities.

The blob can divide at will, merge with others, and go dormant as it becomes dehydrated, making it virtually immortal.

– Mini-laboratories –

It was in this parched, “sclerotic” state that pieces of the blob were propelled toward the International Space Station in August. In the process, thousands of clones from the same strain as their space congeners have landed, in envelopes, in schools.

Little by little, the earthly classes turned into mini-laboratories. It was first necessary to wake up the dried blobs with a few drops of water, place them in Petri dishes, protected from light, on an agar bed so that they develop.





“It’s taking! You have to take care of it, change the agar every two days, feed them ….”, confides Cécile Lefebvre, SVT teacher in a college in Saint-Arnoult-en-, to AFP. Yvelines. Her sclerotia has developed at full speed: “I have almost 20 now!”, Welcomes the teacher, who has set up an interdisciplinary project on the blob with her colleagues (mathematics, physics, English …).

Others got off to a more upsetting start. “Our first + batch + turned moldy, because we had not changed the agar enough,” says Alexandra Da Paz, who teaches at the Paul-Bert elementary school in Saint-Mandé (Val-de-Marne).

This little mishap allowed her to explain to her students that the blob, if it was almost immortal, “was not invincible”, remembers this school teacher, who since, has made other sclerotia kept in prosperity. Reserve.

Compared to the usual farms of stick insects or snails, the unicellular organism shakes up the codes so much that it can arouse apprehension. “Some people have science fiction images in their heads, of a yellowish thing that will jump in their face,” says Emmanuelle Bohbot, teacher of CM1 / CM2 in the north of Paris.

– Tasting –

The blob name was given in reference to a 1958 horror film starring Steeve McQueen, where a slimy alien creature invades Earth.

“I explained to my students that I didn’t know him much either, even though I studied biology for five years. That’s what I find fascinating in this project: we learn together!”, Emphasizes Emmanuelle Bohbot.

On the Facebook group “Raise your blob”, more than 7,000 teachers exchange advice on their physarum polycephalum, decked out with all kinds of nicknames (“Blob Marley”, “Blob Dylan”, “Bloby-Wan Kenobi …” ): how to make agar (with agar-agar), feed it (oatmeal) … A teacher even posted a video of attempted blob tasting – quickly spit out.

“Can we put it in the compost?”, “How do I remove the mist in the boxes?”. The questions fuse on the network, where apprentice research professors have their mentor: the CNRS biologist Audrey Dussutour, whose popularization work has popularized physarum polycephalum. The ethologist has become a real star, among teachers and in their classes.

So much so that some students ended up finding the blob “more interesting than Thomas Pesquet’s mission”, jokes Emmanuelle Bohbot.