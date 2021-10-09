in shock, Delphine Wespiser claims to have been assaulted in the street

This Saturday, October 9, Delphine Wespiser revealed that she had been the victim of an assault in the street. In her Instagram story, the columnist of Do not touch My TV recounted his mishap.

In recent years, assaults for theft of personalities seem to have increased. Very close to their subscribers, several celebrities have already testified on social networks to share such mishaps. Recently, on September 25, Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, announced her intention to file a complaint after being the victim of an assault in Paris. “I confess to you that words fail me and I am disappointed not to have had the power to do what was necessary. Today, I was attacked by a gang of less than 18 years old”, had- she said on her Instagram account before adding, “Why should we shut up? Why should we suffer? I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this. The insecurity, the anger, the loss of means, it is not possible! “





“I just got attacked in the street “

This Saturday, October 9, another Miss France was the victim of a terrible assault. Indeed, Delphine Wespiser was threatened in the middle of the street by an individual who wanted to extort her. On Instagram, in story, the beauty queen declared, obviously very angry: “I have just been assaulted in the street. In a sleight of hand, my watch disappeared”. Then, the one who was voted the most beautiful woman in France in 2012 added: “Tired of this country! What are the police doing? We turned an hour to find my attacker and we did not see a single police patrol during all this time.”

The beauty queen is furious

More fear than harm for the former Miss France but the latter (…)

