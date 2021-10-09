in shock, Delphine Wespiser claims to have been assaulted in the street

This Saturday, October 9, Delphine Wespiser revealed that she had been the victim of an assault in the street. In her Instagram story, the columnist of Do not touch My TV recounted his mishap.
In recent years, assaults for theft of personalities seem to have increased. Very close to their subscribers, several celebrities have already testified on social networks to share such mishaps. Recently, on September 25, Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, announced her intention to file a complaint after being the victim of an assault in Paris. “I confess to you that words fail me and I am disappointed that I did not have the power to do the right thing. Today, I was attacked by a gang under the age of 18”, she said on her Instagram account before adding: “Why should we shut up? Why should we suffer? I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this. Insecurity, anger, loss of means, it’s not possible!”
“I just got attacked in the street “
This Saturday, October 9, another Miss France was the victim of a terrible assault. Indeed, Delphine Wespiser was threatened in the middle of the street by an individual who wanted to extort money from her. On Instagram, in story, the beauty queen said, obviously very angry: “I just got attacked in the street. In a sleight of hand, my watch was gone“. Then, the one who was voted the most beautiful woman in France in 2012 added: “Fed up with this country! What are the police doing? We turned an hour to find my attacker and we haven’t seen a single police patrol in that time.”
The beauty queen is furious
More fear than harm for the former Miss France but the latter is obviously furious after the theft of her watch. Following the story where she told of her assault, Delphine Wespiser shared the post from one of his subscribers who believes that the “police no longer serve any purpose”. According to this Internet user whose message was visibly heard by the beauty queen, the police are no longer effective because of a “justice too lax”. It therefore seems that Delphine Wespiser is particularly upset against the sentences pronounced against delinquents.